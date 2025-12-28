In Pictures: Royal and presidential visits make it year to remember in Scotland

It was a spectacular year of news in Scotland with Donald Trump hogging the headlines as he made a visit to the country in July.

The US President met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney during the private trip but also found plenty of time to play golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire.

The cost of protecting the president during his four-day stay – a reported £24.5 million – was picked up by Police Scotland and was the subject of a row between the UK and Scottish Governments.

The King and the Prince of Wales also visited Scotland in 2025, with Charles making the trip to Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute, as part of his annual Holyrood week while William and wife Kate took in the views of picturesque Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

And, elsewhere, Press Association photographers were on hand to capture newsworthy, colourful and quirky events across Scotland throughout 2025.

Sparks fly as people take part in the Burning of the Clavie fire festival in Burghead, Moray, in January (Jane Barlow/PA)

Star Stefanie Jones poses as Mary Poppins for a photocall on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, ahead of the musical opening at the city’s Festival Theatre in January (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two images to honour footballer Denis Law, one in a Scotland strip, the other Manchester United, are displayed on a block of flats in Printfield, Aberdeen, in March (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s national piper, Louise Marshall, plays at The Kelpies in Falkirk ahead of International Bagpipe Day in March (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, Fife, is transformed into Europe’s longest street fair – a tradition dating back 700 years – in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former racing greyhounds with their owners and supporters of the Unbound The Greyhound campaign outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh ahead of a debate (Jane Barlow/PA)

A member of staff takes a closer look at the crown worn by actor Michael Fassbender in the film Macbeth, which features in Macbeth: An Exhibition, at the Perth Museum in April (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, tour an artisan market in the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, makes its way along the River Clyde on the first sailing of the year in May (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King watches a sheep being sheared during a visit to Campbeltown farmers’ market at Campbeltown Heritage Centre in July (Andrew Milligan/PA)

US President Donald Trump waves to reporters from a golf cart at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire in July (Robert Perry/PA)

The ferry Glen Rosa, subject to controversial delays and cost increases, undergoes painting and maintenance work in dry dock at Dales Marine, Greenock, in August (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of History Matters re-enactment team, wearing Napoleonic uniforms, entertain the crowds before the start of the Riding of the Marches in Edinburgh in September (Jane Barlow/PA)

Visitors explore the installations at the Enchanted Forest, an award-winning sound and light show in Faskally Wood, Pitlochry, in October (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eduardo Paolozzi’s sculpture, Master of the Universe, is installed outside the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh in October (Jane Barlow/PA)