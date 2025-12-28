In Pictures: Cinema superstar who quit acting to pursue controversial causes

Brigitte Bardot’s early life was as an undoubted A-lister in the world of cinema although she would eventually withdraw from the showbusiness world and devote her life to causes, notably animal rights.

Brigitte Bardot at a London hotel during a photocall (Archive/PA)

Norman Wisdom instructs Brigitte Bardot, Belinda Lee, Joan Crawford and Vera Ellen how to curtsy before they meet the Queen (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot on location for Two Weeks In September at London Zoo (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot, a traveller in a hurry, races along a corridor at Heathrow Airport (Archive/PA)

Bardot’s success spread well beyond the shores of France and she was often in demand including an appearance in one of the doctor movies, Doctor At Sea, alongside the likes of Dirk Bogarde and James Robertson Justice.

Et Dieu Crea La Femme (And God Created Woman) is often seen as the film that propelled her to worldwide fame.

Her cultural impact was such that President Charles De Gaulle described her as an export such as Renault, while she became synonymous with Marianne, the mythical female figure who represents the French republic in culture.

Brigitte Bardot (left) and fellow French actress Jeanne Moreau (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot sits on the back of a bench at Hampstead, London, during a break from the filming of An Adorable Idiot (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot with leading man Jacques Charrier (left) and director Christian-Jacque during work on Babette Goes To War (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot at a photocall (Archive/PA)

Princess Margaret talking in French to Brigitte Bardot at the royal charity premiere of the film Shalako (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot at the Cafe Royal, London (Archive/PA)

Brigitte Bardot at the Savoy hotel (Archive/PA)

Bardot effectively quit the showbusiness world in 1973 and devoted herself to her favourite causes.

She was linked to far-right politics but was also highly engaged in the animal rights movement, running her own foundation from her new home in Saint-Tropez.

Her outspoken views sometimes landed her in trouble with prosecutors and she had endorsed Marine Le Pen for the French presidency.

She did not hesitate to contact foreign politicians about matters to do with the animal world.

Brigitte Bardot, accompanied by her German millionaire husband, Gunther Sachs, on arrival at Heathrow from Paris (Archive/PA)

Movie legend turned animal rights campaigner Brigitte Bardot celebrates outside Edinburgh’s High Court after Woofie, a condemned dog, was saved from death (David Cheskin/PA)