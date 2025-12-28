French actress Brigitte Bardot dies aged 91

French actress Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91.

The film star earned worldwide fame as one of the most recognisable faces of post-war cinema but later withdrew from the showbusiness world to devote her life to causes such as animal rights.

Known widely as BB because of her initials, pronounced bebe, the French word for baby, Bardot starred in dozens of movies, with Et Dieu Crea La Femme (And God Created Woman) often seen as the film that propelled her to worldwide fame.

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection of animals, told the Associated Press that she died at her home in southern France.