Child dies and another taken to hospital after house fire

A child has died in a house fire, Kent Fire and Rescue Service said.

A second child has been taken to hospital after the fire in White Admiral Way, in the village of Hamstreet, in Ashford.

The fire service said “an intense fire” had spread throughout the semi-detached property when firefighters arrived shortly after 12.10pm on Sunday.

Six fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to tackle the blaze.

The fire broke out around lunchtime on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Sadly, one child died at the scene and another has been taken to hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Ann Millington, chief executive of Kent Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with everyone affected by this tragic incident, especially the child’s loved ones.

“We understand this will be a distressing time for the local community and support is available at a welfare hub set up at Hamstreet Village Hall.”

Two fire engines and crews remain at the scene to dampen down, supported by the volunteer response team.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.