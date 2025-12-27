Diana’s team devoted time to ‘upstaging’ Charles, Irish officials told

The late Diana, Princess of Wales was “far more” skilled in the media battle with the then-Prince of Wales, Irish officials were advised 30 years ago, according to a newly released document which claims her staff were devoting time to “upstaging” St James’ Palace.

The assessment is contained in Irish Government files that have been made public as part of an annual release from the National Archives of Ireland.

The King conducted a two-day visit to Ireland while Prince of Wales in June 1995, after his separation from Diana in 1992.

The files note that Charles’s camp saw coverage of the visit to Ireland “as part of a long-term public relations strategy to rehabilitate the Prince in the eyes of the British public” after the high-profile split.

The Prince and Princess of Wales (PA)

Charles’s press team, led by press secretary Alan Percival and his successor Sandy Henney, had reported to Irish officials that they felt the visit to Ireland was “the best public outing the Prince has had in a very long time”.

Ms Henney was described in the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs’ document as “fiercely loyal” to Charles and “alive to every opportunity to advance his cause”.

A Department of Foreign Affairs note shows officials were unsure if she was joking when she suggested that Diana may also want to visit Ireland.

“Henney (who would have been less aware of the political dimension than the more restrained Percival) told me that if she had any say in it the Prince would be here again before the summer was out,” according to the document.

“She also remarked that if practice to date was any guide we could shortly expect an approach from Princess Diana!”

The Prince of Wales’s press secretary Sandy Henney in 2000 (John Stillwell/PA)

Department of Foreign Affairs official Joe Hayes added: “I took this as a joke until she repeated it and assured me that in the media battle between the two, the Princess was by far the more predatory and skilled and her staff devoted a great deal of time to finding ways and means of upstaging St James’ Palace.”

Charles’ officials agreed with the Irish diplomats that coverage of the visit in the UK was, while positive, “relatively light” compared with that in Ireland.

– This article is based on documents contained in the file labelled 2025/124/160 in the National Archives of Ireland.