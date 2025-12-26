Shropshire Star
In Pictures: It’s now or never for Boxing Day dip enthusiasts

Swimmers up and down the country took to the water for an annual tradition.

By contributor Press Association
Supporting image for story: In Pictures: It’s now or never for Boxing Day dip enthusiasts
Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fans of Boxing Day dips up and down the UK have been taking to the water as the country starts to recover from the excesses of Christmas Day.

In Kent, a group of swimmers dressed as Elvis Presley looked all shook up as they posed for the cameras after their frolics in the sea.

Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone
It was far from a Blue Christmas for these participants (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone
Fancy dress costumes were the order of the day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Heading north, the annual Boxing Day dip was also taking place at Tynemouth beach.

Swimmers take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip at Tynemouth Beach
All present and correct at Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Swimmers take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip at Tynemouth Beach
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Away from the beach, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool was the venue for another dip.

Boxing Day Swim
Boxing Day swims took place throughout the country (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boxing Day Swim
The cold weather proved no deterrent (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two women in fancy dress in the water
Splashing out on Boxing Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

The crowds also turned out for a non-maritime tradition, the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

Hounds meet members of the public
The Tedworth Hunt’s traditional meet was one of several taking place on Boxing Day (Ben Birchall/PA)
Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire
Riders and hounds during the annual meet (Ben Birchall/PA)
Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire
Riders and hounds set off (Ben Birchall/PA)