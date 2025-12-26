In Pictures: It’s now or never for Boxing Day dip enthusiasts

Fans of Boxing Day dips up and down the UK have been taking to the water as the country starts to recover from the excesses of Christmas Day.

In Kent, a group of swimmers dressed as Elvis Presley looked all shook up as they posed for the cameras after their frolics in the sea.

It was far from a Blue Christmas for these participants (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fancy dress costumes were the order of the day (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Heading north, the annual Boxing Day dip was also taking place at Tynemouth beach.

All present and correct at Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Away from the beach, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool was the venue for another dip.

Boxing Day swims took place throughout the country (Peter Byrne/PA)

The cold weather proved no deterrent (Peter Byrne/PA)

Splashing out on Boxing Day (Peter Byrne/PA)

The crowds also turned out for a non-maritime tradition, the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

The Tedworth Hunt’s traditional meet was one of several taking place on Boxing Day (Ben Birchall/PA)

Riders and hounds during the annual meet (Ben Birchall/PA)