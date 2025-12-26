Boxing Day hunts vow to ‘fight’ trail ban as Starmer warned over rural backlash

Hunt supporters have vowed to fight Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to ban trail hunting as thousands gathered to watch the traditional Boxing Day meetings.

The Government announced its intention to ban trail hunting just days before the traditional festive events and, despite a partial U-turn, there is still lingering resentment among farming communities over changes to inheritance tax breaks.

The Countryside Alliance pressure group said the Government had “alienated rural people”, with a poll suggesting 65% of voters think the Labour administration unfairly neglects country communities.

On Friday, thousands of people turned out for the traditional Boxing Day meets across England to support the rural pastime.

One of the largest meetings takes place on the Duke of Beaufort’s estate near Badminton, Gloucestershire, where thousands watched to see dozens of horses and fox hounds go trail hunting.

Hounds meet members of the public during the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey (Ben Birchall/PA)

Will Bryer, joint master of the Duke of Beaufort Hunt, said the countryside was “under assault and siege”, and said the Government would have a “fight” on its hands – warning it would get “messy”.

“I just wonder whether our Government would have made that announcement had they predicted a turnout like this,” Mr Bryer said addressing the large crowd.

“It is somewhat ironic, is it not, that the Government choose to announce their intentions to destroy trail hunting just at a time of year when we reaffirm our beliefs.

“So just ask yourselves: Why did you come today?

“Was it because you believe in a connection to the land and to your farmers?

“Was it because you believe in preserving British cultural heritage? Was it because you believe in hunting?

“So, we’re under assault, we’re under siege and like all fights it’s going to get messy. But we must, we must stand united.

“So, because of my age, I’m going to say take the words from that 1980s super-ballad, take the words from Journey’s song, Don’t Stop Believing.

“Hunting has a future, hunting will endure.”

Among the other meetings across the country was the Grove Rufford Hunt, which gathered in the main street in Bawtry, South Yorkshire, before more than 100 riders set out for the nearby village of Scaftworth.

Speaking in the freezing sunshine outside The Crown Inn, chairman and master Jane Bowen said: “It’s a wonderful, wonderful turnout.”

She said: “It just shows that the strength of popularity is still there despite all the bad press that we get.”

Asked about the recent Government crackdown proposals, she said: “As we all know, they’re bombarding the farmers with lots of legislation, and they are against the rural communities, and we must hold tight and fight them back.”

Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey (Ben Birchall/PA)

She said: “We are misunderstood.

“They refuse to engage with us on any level.

“And, if they come to visit the kennels, of which anybody is welcome at any time, and actually see and understand what we do, then I think they’ll have a different view.

“We all have different views, that is the choice of a democracy, or was. And we choose to do this, and we do it legally, as we have for 20 years.

“So, please leave us alone.”

Ms Bowen said: “We have adapted from 20 years. We’ve adapted our way with trail hunting and we have moved on.

“And I wish the Government would do the same in respect of past histories. They’ve gone. That has happened.

“We have adapted and evolved, and so should they.

“We continue to carry on trail hunting, and we value our heritage and Britain’s heritage, and we are one of the last pieces of rural tapestry alive, and we all support that hugely.

“And we’re very, very proud.”

The Government’s new animal welfare strategy, launched shortly before Christmas, set out plans to ban trail hunting – where packs of hounds follow a scent laid for them – in response to concerns it is being used as a smokescreen for foxhunting.

The Countryside Alliance defended the practice, introduced to comply with the Hunting Act 2004’s ban on pursuing foxes.

The Grove and Rufford Hunt Boxing Day meet sets off along Bawtry High Street in South Yorkshire (Dave Higgens/PA)

The group claimed hunts contribute more than £100 million a year to the rural economy.

The Government will launch a consultation in early 2026 on how to ban trail hunting.

Countryside Alliance chief executive Tim Bonner said: “When Keir Starmer said that he ‘wanted a new relationship with the countryside’ we all assumed he meant a better one, but in 18 months his Government has alienated rural people and created the clear impression that it does not care about the countryside.

“Its warped priorities have put taxing family farms, raising rates for rural businesses and banning trail hunting above policies that would benefit rural people.

“While the partial changes to the family farm tax are a step in the right direction, the Government must desperately learn the fundamental lesson of this policy debacle, which is that it needs to work with the rural community – not legislate against it.

“The Government has a very long way to go to rebuild trust.”

A poll by ORB International suggested only 36% of Britons agreed or strongly agreed the Labour Government cares about people who live in the countryside, while 76% said they believed the Government prioritised urban issues over rural ones.

ORB surveyed 2,083 British adults online between December 12 and 14.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) defended its policies, pointing to its response to a review of the agricultural sector carried out by former National Farmers’ Union president Baroness Minette Batters.

A Defra spokeswoman said: “This Government is committed to banning trail hunting, which is too often used as a cover for illegal fox hunting, and has strong public support across the country.

“This builds on previous animal welfare reforms delivered by this Government, including giving police greater powers to prevent dog attacks on livestock, protecting farmers and animals alike.

“The Batters Review highlighted the need for greater collaboration between industry, farmers and government — and that is exactly what we will do.

“We have increased the individual inheritance tax threshold from £1 million to £2.5 million, meaning couples with estates of up to £5 million will pay no inheritance tax.”