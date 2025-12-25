Royal family walks to traditional church service on King’s Sandringham Estate

The royal family has marked Christmas Day by attending their traditional church service as the nation celebrated the festive season’s highpoint.

Led by the King and Queen they walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church on Charles’s private Sandringham Estate.

Charles and Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)

Missing was the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstein proved his downfall and saw him stripped of his titles by his brother the King.

The Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall, were a few steps behind the King.

The spectacle of the royals walking to church attracted a large crowd on a cold but sunny morning in Norfolk.

Hundreds braved the elements to see Charles and Camilla greeted by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams before the Christmas Day service began.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Aaron Chown/PA)

The year is drawing to a close with a mixture of highs and lows for the royal family, with Charles’s recent “good news” announcement about reducing his cancer treatment, alongside the release of information from the Epstein files, which could shed new light on Andrew’s relationship with the disgraced financier.

The former duke is believed to be spending Christmas at his Royal Lodge home near Windsor Castle, which he will soon vacate for a property on the Sandringham Estate, according to reports. Marsh Farm is being renovated for the move in the new year.

Andrew was forced to give up his Windsor home after an outcry as it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the large property.

Andrew’s daughters were spending Christmas with the King and other royals, with Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi spotted walking to church, as was her sister Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack Brooksbank.