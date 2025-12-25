Shropshire Star
In Pictures: Hardy swimmers and royal watchers brave cold Christmas Day

Press Association photographers snapped festive revellers enjoying a Christmas swim and fans who flocked to see the royal family attend church.

By contributor Press Association
Published
Swimmers take a Christmas Day dip in Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park, in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Chilly temperatures failed to deter swimmers from going for a festive dip on Christmas Day morning.

Dozens of people donned swimsuits and fancy dress as they gathered for an annual festive tradition in London. Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club take part in the Peter Pan Cup race, which is held every Christmas Day at the Serpentine, in Hyde Park.

Swimmers, including some in fancy dress, standing at the edge of the Serpentine in Hyde Park with their hands raised in the air
Members of the Serpentine Swimming Club prepare to take the plunge (Lucy North/PA)
A man wearing a Santa hat and goggles makes peace signs with his raised hands in the water
A Christmas Day dip has become an annual tradition for many (Lucy North/PA)

Swimmers race over a 100-yard course as they compete to win the Peter Pan Cup. The Christmas Day race has been held every year since 1864 and is the oldest continuously swam race in the world, according to the club’s website.

People in festive fancy dress frolicing in the cold water
Many swimmers don fancy dress for the occasion (Lucy North/PA)
Swimmers emerging from the water after taking part in the Peter Pan Cup race
Swimmers emerging from the water after the Peter Pan Cup race (Lucy North/PA)

The tradition has taken hold all over the UK. These swimmers were up bright and early at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside for a Christmas dip.

Three female swimmers in Christmas fancy dress pose for a photo in the sea off Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside
Swimmers take a Christmas Day dip at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Three swimmers splashing in the water at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside
The cold weather failed to put off these festive swimmers (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Scores of people descended on Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park, in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, for a morning swim.

Swimmers, including one man flexing his biceps, prepare to take part before the Christmas Day dip in Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park
Swimmers prepare to take part before the Christmas Day dip in Blackroot Pool (Jacob King/PA)
Swimmers perched on the edge of a lake in Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park getting ready to dive in
Swimmers perched on the edge of Blackroot Pool at Sutton Park getting ready to dive in (Jacob King/PA)
People jumping in to Blackroot Pool
People embraced the cold water as they jumped into Birmingham’s Blackroot Pool (Jacob King/PA)

Even Father Christmas and Rudolph decided to take a plunge after what must have been an exhausting night’s work.

A topless man wearing a Santa beard and a Christmas hat folds his arms while standing next to a woman in a swimsuit and Christmas hat looking cold
A svelte looking Santa took a dip (Jacob King/PA)
A woman wearing some toy reindeer antlers smiling while swimming in the water
A woman wearing toy reindeer antlers smiling while swimming in the water (Jacob King/PA)
A dog wearing a Christmas coat
Others, like this little doggy, preferred to watch from the sidelines (Jacob King/PA)

Meanwhile, out of the water, people in Sandringham waited for a glimpse of the royal family attending a Christmas Day church service.

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service
Members of the public queue up for the Christmas Day morning service attended by members of the royal family at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Aaron Chown/PA)
A dog wearing a festive Christmas coat in Sandringham
A dog wearing a festive Christmas coat in Sandringham (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attending the Christmas Day morning church service
The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attending the Christmas Day morning church service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the public take photographs as the King and Queen and other members of the royal family walk by
The King and Queen waving as people take photographs (Aaron Chown/PA)