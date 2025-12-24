UK ‘committed’ to free speech after former Labour adviser sanctioned by US

The UK Government said it is “fully committed to upholding the right to free speech”, after the head of a campaign group aimed at preventing the spread of online hate and disinformation was barred from entering the United States.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), is one of five Europeans sanctioned by the US.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio had accused them of leading “efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose”.

Mr Ahmed, from Manchester, has links to senior Labour figures, having previously worked as an adviser to now-Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, during his time as shadow foreign secretary.

Additionally, Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, was listed as a director at the CCDH before resigning in April 2020, according to Companies House records.

Responding to the sanctions, a UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK is fully committed to upholding the right to free speech.

“While every country has the right to set its own visa rules, we support the laws and institutions which are working to keep the internet free from the most harmful content.

“Social media platforms should not be used to disseminate child sex abuse material, incite hatred and violence, or spread fake information and videos for that purpose.”

In October 2024, Elon Musk declared “war” on the CCDH, branding it a “criminal organisation”.

At the time, Mr Ahmed told The Guardian they were going to “tirelessly” continue their work.

He previously told the Triggernometry podcast he was inspired to start the CCDH after seeing the rise of antisemitism on the left in the UK and the murder of his colleague, Labour MP Jo Cox, by a white supremacist, who was radicalised, in part, online.

Clare Melford, another British-based executive who runs the Global Disinformation Index, was also identified as one of the five Europeans who will be barred from entering the US by Sarah Rogers, the US government’s under secretary of state for public diplomacy.

The action to bar them from the United States is part of a Trump administration campaign against foreign influence over online speech, using immigration law rather than platform regulations or sanctions.

In a post on X, Mr Rubio said: “For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organised efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose.

“The Trump administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.”

Thierry Breton, a former EU commissioner, and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg and Josephine Ballon of the German non-profit HateAid, have also been barred.

French president Emmanuel Macron condemned the sanctions, accusing the US of “intimidation and coercion aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty”.

On X, he wrote: “The rules governing the European Union’s digital space are not meant to be determined outside Europe.

“Together with the European Commission and our European partners, we will continue to defend our digital sovereignty and our regulatory autonomy.”