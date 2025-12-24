Tories: Farmers’ personal cost won’t be forgotten despite inheritance tax change

The personal cost that farming families have endured will not be forgotten, the Conservatives said, following the Government’s climbdown over inheritance tax.

Labour’s watered-down plans will see the relief threshold for farmers raised from £1 million to £2.5 million.

This comes after months of protests and warnings over farmers contemplating suicide to avoid the taxes as they pass their businesses from generation to generation.

A farmer whose father killed himself the day before last October’s budget amid worries over the inheritance tax changes said he hoped the change will “prevent a flood of suicides running up to the commencement in April”.

Jonathan Charlesworth welcomed the U-turn, but accused ministers of “a complete lack of understanding and compassion” towards rural communities.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins criticised the Government for making the announcement so close to Christmas, with Parliament in recess and currently unable to scrutinise it “properly”.

The higher threshold, which will take effect in April, will allow spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5 million in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them before paying inheritance tax – on top of existing allowances, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Tuesday.

Above that allowance, farmers will get 50% relief on qualifying assets and will pay a reduced effective rate of up to 20%, rather than the standard 40%.

The number of estates facing higher inheritance tax will be reduced from around 2,000 under the original plans to up to 1,100, hitting only the largest farms, according to the Government.

Farmers currently do not pay inheritance tax on agricultural and business assets which they pass on.

Under Labour’s initial proposal, the full 100% relief was to be restricted to the first £1 million of property.

Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Ms Atkins said: “Whilst this is a welcome U-turn, nonetheless, it has come at a very, very high economic cost, because we know that business investment and business confidence has plummeted.

“This Government is overseeing record farm closures, but it’s also come at a huge personal cost as well, for many families, and that will not be forgotten, I suspect, by them.”

She added: “This being snuck out the day before Christmas Eve means that, of course, we haven’t had chance to scrutinise this properly in Parliament.”

Baroness Minette Batters, the former head of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), had raised concerns about farmers contemplating suicide to avoid the tax changes.

Mr Charlesworth, who found his father John Philip Charlesworth dead in a barn on their farm in Silkstone, Barnsley, told the Press Association: “It’s a welcome U-turn that won’t bring back the lives lost over the last year or so due to the anxiety caused, but will hopefully prevent a flood of suicides running up to the commencement in April.”

He also said: “The flip side is, it should have been researched and put out to review before any announcement was made.”

The plans caused consternation among some Labour backbenchers, with Penrith and Solway MP Markus Campbell-Savours losing the party whip earlier this month for voting against them.

He remains expelled, with Labour saying it will review his suspension in due course.

Sir Keir Starmer had defended what he described as a “sensible reform” last week, telling the Liaison Committee he understands farmers’ concerns.

The Prime Minister has changed course on a number of policies this year, with a U-turn on plans to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners and scaling back reforms to curb the soaring welfare bill to avert a backbench rebellion in the summer.

Announcing the tax relief threshold hike, Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the Government had “listened closely to farmers across the country and we are making changes today to protect more ordinary family farms”.

“It’s only right that larger estates contribute more, while we back the farms and trading businesses that are the backbone of Britain’s rural communities,” she added.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the announcement would be a “huge relief to many” and would “greatly” reduce the tax burden for many family farms.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed the “fight isn’t finished”.

“Other family businesses are still affected by Labour’s tax raid, and we will keep pushing until the tax is lifted from them too,” she added.

The Liberal Democrats’ environment, food and rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron called for the Government to scrap the “unfair tax in full” as “many family farms will still find themselves financially crippled and barely making the minimum wage”.