Pregnant women urged to get flu vaccine ‘as soon as possible’

Royal Colleges representing more than 90,000 health professionals have joined forces to urge pregnant women to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

NHS figures show that the number of people in hospital in England with flu continues to rise and remains at a record level for this time of year, although the rate of growth has slowed.

An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day, according to the latest figures, up on the same period in the previous two years.

Data shows that pregnant women are more likely than the general population to suffer complications from flu, while babies are more likely to be admitted to hospital.

Now, leading doctors and midwives are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, adding that they and newborn babies are among the most vulnerable to flu this winter.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) urged women to talk to their maternity teams or GP, adding that flu vaccines offer protection even later on in the flu season.

Dr Alison Wright, president of the RCOG, said: “Having the flu vaccine during pregnancy is the most effective way to protect women and their babies from getting seriously unwell with flu.

“This vaccine is safe, and boosts maternal antibodies against flu, which are passed on to the baby before birth for maximum protection. It is not too late to get vaccinated.

“We strongly encourage all obstetricians, midwives, GP’s and health care professionals to discuss and recommend vaccination with pregnant women at every available opportunity.”

Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said: “Pregnancy is a time when women are given a huge amount of information and it’s completely understandable that it can sometimes feel overwhelming.

“One of the simplest and most effective steps a woman can take to protect both herself and her baby is to have the flu vaccine if she hasn’t already.

“It provides the strongest protection throughout pregnancy and significantly reduces the risk of becoming seriously unwell or needing hospital care.

“Midwives play a vital role in supporting women to make informed choices about their health in pregnancy. They are a trusted source of advice and can talk through any concerns about vaccinations, including safety.

“The flu vaccine has been shown to be safe at all stages of pregnancy and also helps protect babies in their first months of life, when they are most vulnerable.

“Women can access the flu vaccine easily through their GP or maternity services, and we would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had it to speak to their midwife about how to arrange it.

“Midwives are there to listen, to reassure, and to support women every step of the way.”

Professor Steve Turner, president of the RCPCH, said: “Children are experiencing very high levels of flu this winter. Many people are mistaken in believing that flu is simply a bad cold.

“The flu virus can cause very serious infections with lifelong implications for children, and especially infants.

“These infections and associated hospital admissions from flu are putting our health service and its workforce under huge pressure but can be avoided by vaccination.

“In response to this surge in flu cases, RCPCH has published a flu vaccine factsheet to encourage and support parents and carers to access flu vaccines this winter.

“Giving your child the flu vaccine remains the best option for protecting them from this nasty infection, as well as easing pressure on the NHS during the busy winter months.”

The factsheet is available at www.rcpch.ac.uk/resources/flu-vaccination-factsheet

Oliver Picard, chair of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “Most independent pharmacies are telling us they still have good stock availability and are able to vaccinate patients promptly.

“We join Royal Colleges in urging people in at risk groups to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Flu can make you very ill, and also pose risks to unborn babies, so ask at your local pharmacy or GP practice for a jab, which is quick and almost completely painless.”