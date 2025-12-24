More shoppers hit high streets and retail parks for late Christmas purchases

Shoppers descended on UK high streets and retail parks to buy last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve, boosting retailers amid a challenging consumer backdrop.

More shoppers visited shops and retail destinations compared with a year ago, according to early data.

Figures from retail technology specialists MRI Software showed footfall up to 1pm on Christmas Eve was up 2.4% compared with the same day a year earlier.

Footfall was up on this time last year, figures showed (Jacob King/PA)

This also represented a 20.5% jump against a week earlier, with many Britons leaving their shopping late.

It said this was particularly driven by a large number of shoppers visiting retail parks for last-minute purchases.

Retail park footfall rose 6.6% compared with a year earlier and was 36.3% higher week-on-week.

Meanwhile, footfall on high streets lifted by 1.1% year-on-year, and shopping centres reported a 1% increase.

Jenni Matthews, retail analyst at MRI Software, told the Press Association: “It has been a tough year for retailers after they first felt the impact of last year’s autumn budget, which led to increases in labour costs.

“Many are now expecting higher business rates next year too.

“The footfall shows that people are still out and about, shopping in their towns and cities across the country.”

Regional data showed that Wales saw a particular surge in last-minute shopping, with shopper traffic lifting by 7.9% year-on-year.

Many shoppers also ventured into London to snap up presents, with it reporting a 2.6% increase.