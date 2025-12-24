Hundreds brave the cold to make a splash for charity

Hundreds of swimmers dashed and danced into the sea for a charity dip at Helen’s Bay in Co Down on Wednesday.

This year’s Santa Splash started with carol singing and bell ringing before a warm-up session led by local fitness coaches Eamon Swail and Calvin Brennan.

People run into the water at Helen’s Bay as take part of the annual Christmas Eve swim in aid of local charities (Liam McBurney/PA)

At 11am the Christmas Eve crowd raced into the cold water of Belfast Lough decked out in Santa hats, tinsel and elf ears.

Among them was Agriculture Minister and local MLA and Mayor of Ards and North Down Councillor Gillian McCollum.

The annual Christmas Eve dip is in aid of local charities (Liam McBurney/PA)(

This year’s event is in aid of two charities, Dementia NI and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.