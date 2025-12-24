Bob Vylan hope police decision on Glastonbury set ‘inspires others to speak up’

Punk duo Bob Vylan have said they hope the decision not to bring criminal charges following a police investigation into chants made at Glastonbury Festival “inspires others in the UK and around the world to speak up” about Palestine.

Rapper Bobby Vylan, whose real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during the duo’s show on the West Holts Stage in June.

Shortly afterwards, following a backlash at the performance, which was live streamed on BBC iPlayer, Avon and Somerset Police said a criminal investigation was under way with a senior detective appointed to lead the investigation.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the force said: “No further action will be taken on the basis there is insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction.”

On Christmas Eve, in a statement posted to X, Bob Vylan said: “The arrival of the news that no further action will be taken against any member of Bob Vylan regarding our Glastonbury performance in June 2025, should be something we as a band find celebration in.

“But the fact is, the criminal investigation of the chant was never warranted in the first place.

“Over the past 6 months, the media and politicians have consistently attacked us for using our art and platform to take a stand against the actions of Israel and its illegal occupying military force.

“For the past 6 months, Avon and Somerset Police have investigated a small segment of a performance that was evidently not hateful, but was a display of solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The statement added: “We hope that this news inspires others in the UK and around the world to speak up, and continue speaking up, in support of the Palestinian people, without fear.

Bobby Vylan crowd surfing at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have had our shows cancelled, visas revoked, our names tarnished and our lives upended, but what we have lost in peace and security, we have gained tenfold in spirit and camaraderie.

“And that is unbreakable.

“Thank you to everybody that has supported us in any way throughout the attempts to silence us, it has been beautiful to feel such community gather around.”

In response to the decision, the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK, told the Press Association: “It is incredibly disappointing that the police and CPS have decided not to charge in this case, particularly when police forces in London and Manchester are adopting a stronger approach to tackling hateful rhetoric.

“It sends completely the wrong message at the worst possible time.”

In a post on X, the embassy of Israel in London also criticised the decision by Avon and Somerset Police.

It said: “It is deeply disappointing that vile calls for violence, repeated openly and without remorse, continue to fall on deaf ears. Especially in the wake of the terror attacks in Manchester and Bondi, when will such calls finally be recognised for what they are: a real and dangerous instigator of bloodshed?”

A statement from Avon and Somerset added: “The comments made on Saturday June 28 drew widespread anger, proving that words have real-world consequences.

“We believe it is right this matter was comprehensively investigated, every potential criminal offence was thoroughly considered and we sought all the advice we could to ensure we made an informed decision.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Tuesday: “We provided early investigative advice to Avon and Somerset Police on what evidence might be needed to meet the legal test for charging but we have not been asked to make a charging decision in this case.

“A number of offences were considered which each have evidential requirements to prove but Avon and Somerset Police have concluded there is insufficient evidence for there to be any realistic prospect of conviction and will take no further action.”

Bob Vylan, comprised of singer Robinson-Foster and drummer Wade Laurence George, are known for writing songs that criticise the British establishment and were dropped from a number of festivals and performances following their Glastonbury appearance in the summer.