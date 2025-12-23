Two men arrested after ‘large-scale’ police operation into organised crime

Specialist police have charged two men after a “large-scale operation” targeting those involved in the supply of drugs and organised crime.

Officers from Police Scotland’s organised crime and counter terrorist unit said two men, both aged 30, had been arrested in the Cambuslang area of South Lanarkshire.

It comes after what are described as being “extensive inquiries” by both police in Scotland and international partners as part of Operation Venetic – a Europe-wide effort to identify and dismantle organised crime groups using encrypted devices.

Further inquiries remain ongoing, with Police Scotland adding that further arrests could be made.

The two men arrested are now expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on December 24.

Speaking on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “Today’s arrests are a further outcome of the interrogation of EncroChat data by officers dedicated to identifying and disrupting organised crime groups operating in Scotland.

“Analysis of this data remains a priority, with advances in policing enabling us to continue progressing our inquiries.

“Working with partners we are now and will continue to be in a position to make further arrests.

“Our team continue to investigate and we will identify further individuals who used the EncroChat network and report their actions to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“This work is a priority to tackle serious and organised crime as part of the wider approach through the serious and organised crime taskforce.”