King’s pilgrimage-themed Christmas message filmed in Westminster Abbey

The King has chosen Westminster Abbey as the location for his Christmas broadcast, which will have the key theme of pilgrimage.

Charles will deliver the fourth festive message of his reign on Christmas Day, and the second staged outside a royal residence.

In the background of the broadcast are Christmas trees that have been repurposed from the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol concert, staged at the abbey earlier in December before the King’s message was filmed.

The central London landmark has a long history as a site of pilgrimage for those paying homage at the tomb of Edward the Confessor, whose shrine lies at the heart of the abbey built in the King’s honour.

The King’s Christmas broadcast has the theme of pilgrimage (Aaron Chown/PA)

Edward, who reigned for 24 years before dying in 1066, was said to be a monk-like monarch believed to have the power to heal and was canonised by Pope Alexander III in 1161 – with his tomb attracting pilgrims over the centuries.

The abbey’s Lady Chapel is the location for Charles’ broadcast, a late medieval construction built for Henry VII and the burial place of 15 kings and queens, including Charles II, Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, and it is also the official chapel of the Order of the Bath.

Out of view above the King’s head are the colourful banners of the chivalry order’s knights, hanging beneath the chapel’s spectacular fan-vaulted ceiling.

It is understood the King asked for a filming location away from a royal setting and suggestions were made by the BBC, which produced the broadcast this year, and the royal household.

The Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey (PA)

Last year’s Christmas message was recorded at Fitzrovia Chapel in central London, a former sacred space of the demolished Middlesex Hospital where Diana, Princess of Wales opened London’s first dedicated Aids ward.

It has seen a surge in visitor numbers for exhibitions and open days since the broadcast on Christmas Day 2024.

The King’s message is one of the rare occasions when he does not turn to the Government for advice and is able to voice his own views.

Written by the monarch, it usually has a strong religious framework, reflects current issues and sometimes draws on their own experiences.

The message will be transmitted on both television and radio at 3pm on Christmas Day.