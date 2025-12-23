Injured police officer wakes from coma after Bondi terror attack

A police officer injured in the Bondi terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia has woken from a medically induced coma, his family said.

New South Wales police constable Scott Dyson was one of two officers wounded when investigators allege Naveed Akram and his father Sajid opened fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 people at Sydney’s Archer Park on December 14.

The attack killed 15 people and injured dozens more.

Accused gunman Naveed Akram, 24, faces 15 murder charges and one terrorism charge, while his father, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Dyson’s family said their son has been in an induced coma and undergone surgery “almost daily”.

“Our family would like to share that Scott has been getting stronger each day, and today, he was woken up for the first time,” they said.

“There is still a long way to go in his recovery, but this is a positive sign.

“We would like to thank the public for the support, messages and well wishes shown to Scott and our family during this difficult time.”

Constable Scott Dyson who was injured in the Bondi terror attack (New South Wales Police/PA)

The family of probationary constable Jack Hibbert said on Tuesday he had been discharged from hospital.

“While he is home, he is still recovering and will need space, support, and continued positive thoughts during this time,” they said in a statement.

“As a family, we couldn’t ask for anything more – having our Jack home, especially for Christmas, truly feels like a miracle.”

NSW Health on Tuesday said 12 patients remained in hospital receiving care in the aftermath of the attack.

Four patients are in a stable but critical condition.

Naveed Akram is also accused of 40 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol and placing an explosive in or near a building with intent to cause harm.

He was transferred from hospital to prison on Monday and will face a Sydney court again in the new year.

The massacre – Australia’s worst in almost three decades – prompted international outcry and government plans to tighten the country’s gun laws and hate-speech regulations.