Husband appears in court accused of drugging and raping ex-wife

A husband accused of drugging and raping his ex-wife over a 13-year period has appeared in court along with five other men who are charged with sexual offences against her.

Philip Young, 49, was remanded in custody on Tuesday morning after a first hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court in Wiltshire.

He has been charged with 56 offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy his 48-year-old former spouse Joanne Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2010 and 2023.

Dean Hamilton has been charged with one count of rape (Ben Birchall/PA)

Young, dressed in a pair of dark blue jeans and a black zip-up jumper, was not required to enter any pleas.

The white British national, formerly from Swindon but now of Amberley Road, Enfield, told magistrates he did not wish to indicate how he would plead to the charges.

Five other men also appeared at the same court on Tuesday afternoon charged with sexual offences against Ms Young.

Norman Macksoni and Dean Hamilton, both 47, and Richard Wilkins, 61, have all been charged with one count of rape in connection with the case.

Conner Sanderson Doyle has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching (Ben Birchall/PA)

Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon, stood charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching.

Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way in Swindon, is charged with sexual touching.

Macksoni, of Wood End Close in Sharnbrook, and Hamilton, of St James Square in Butleigh, indicated they would plead not guilty to the offences while Sanderson Doyle, Hassan, and Wilkins did not indicate a plea.

Norman Macksoni been charged with one count of rape (Ben Birchall/PA)

The five men were released on bail on condition they have no contact with Ms Young and inform police of any change of address.

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger told the court all the cases were “inextricably linked”.

Magistrate Martin Clarke told them their cases would be sent to the crown court together.

All six defendants will appear at Swindon Crown Court on January 23 2026.