Constance faces ministerial code investigation in grooming gangs comments row

Scottish Justice Secretary Angela Constance is facing an investigation by the independent advisers on the ministerial code.

Ms Constance has come under pressure in recent weeks after she was accused of misleading MSPs by misrepresenting comments made by an expert on grooming gangs during a Holyrood debate in September.

The team of three independent advisers has now notified First Minister John Swinney they wish to undertake an investigation into Ms Constance.

The trio of officials are appointed by the First Minister to advise him on matters relating to the Scottish Government’s ministerial code.

The Government has announced the outcome of the investigation “will be published in a timely manner after the case has been decided by the First Minister”.

First Minister John Swinney has said he is ‘content’ his Justice Secretary did not breach the ministerial code (PA)

The Press Association understands the advisers chose to initiate the investigation, rather than being directed to do so by the First Minister.

Mr Swinney has previously said he is “content” Ms Constance did not break the code.

Opposition parties had earlier written to the independent advisers, asking them to initiate a probe.

They raised remarks by Ms Constance during a Holyrood debate which discussed calls for an inquiry to be established into grooming gangs in Scotland.

Ms Constance had insisted then that Professor Alexis Jay agreed with her that such a probe was not needed.

However, the expert later said her comments had had “nothing to do” with the situation in Scotland.

Last week, Ms Constance revealed she had phoned Prof Jay to make a “personal and direct apology” to her.

Anas Sarwar said there has been a ‘clear and indefensible breach of the ministerial code’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

She has also said she will amend the official record of the debate in question.

Last week the Justice Secretary survived a no confidence vote by 57 votes to 67, with one abstention.

When the issue was raised at First Minister’s Questions last Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “Having looked at the issue and looked at all of the material, I am content there has been no breach of the ministerial code.”

He insisted the Justice Secretary was trying to “address the concerns that have been set out and do that in a comprehensive and open way”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said however that Ms Constance is responsible for a “clear and indefensible breach of the ministerial code”.

His Conservative counterpart Russell Findlay has also questioned why the First Minister is standing by his “disgraced Justice Secretary”.

On Tuesday, Mr Sarwar said: “This is a significant development and calls into question John Swinney’s judgment – or lack of – after he publicly backed Angela Constance.

“The Justice Secretary clearly misrepresented Professor Alexis Jay on an issue as serious as grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation.

“I am pleased that the independent advisers on the ministerial code have responded to my request to launch an investigation into Angela Constance.

“But it should have been referred to them by John Swinney.

“There are now serious questions for John Swinney to answer too.

“The sad truth is that this is an SNP government which time and time again lies to the public and thinks it can get away with it.”