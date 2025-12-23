Comedian Russell Brand charged with two further sexual offences

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two further sexual offences, including rape.

Brand, 50, had already been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

He denied the charges at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Brand has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to two further women.

The alleged offences took place in 2009, the CPS said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on January 20 2026 in relation to them.

A trial is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court in relation to the five original charges.

Brand, of Oxfordshire, is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room while she attended a Labour Party conference in Bournemouth, and grabbing a TV worker’s breasts and orally raping her after dragging her into a male toilet, the court heard in May.

Brand is also alleged to have grabbed a radio station worker’s face, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before groping her breasts and buttocks.

The other charge of the original five alleges that the actor indecently assaulted another woman after grabbing her forearm and attempting to drag her into a male toilet.

He was charged following an investigation by Channel 4 and the Sunday Times in which several women made allegations against him.