Care leavers to get free prescriptions and dental care until they are 25

People who have grown up in care will be able to get free medicine and dental services until their 25th birthday under new measures announced by the Government.

A new pilot scheme will also aim to boost access to mental health support for children in care, while GPs will be alerted to patients who are in care in a bid to keep youngsters safe.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the change is being made in recognition of the difficulties young people face if they have grown up in foster care or a children’s home.

Statistics show that those in care are at higher risk of mental illnesses, and are more likely to be homeless or unemployed in their lifetime.

More than a quarter of care leavers are not taught how to get help with their health, including registering with a GP or dentist.

Free prescriptions, as well as free dental and eye care, could benefit tens of thousands of young people, the Department for Health and Social Care said.

Meanwhile, GPs will be alerted if young patients are in care.

New regulations will allow information to be shared swiftly across services if medics raise concerns at routine appointments.

A three-year pilot scheme will also trial ways to ensure children in care have access to mental health support sooner.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to the media at Wellington House, London (Lucy North/PA)

The changes go alongside the offer of guaranteed interviews for NHS roles for those who have been in care, which was announced last year.

There are about 53,230 care leavers aged between 17 and 21 in 2025. Another 44,430 are aged between 22 and 25, according to the DHSC.

Mr Streeting said: “Those in care face the toughest start in life and as a result suffer from a barrage of health inequalities, hampering their chances of going on to lead a happy, successful and fulling life.

“I’m proud that this Government and the work Josh (MacAlister) did in my department will help break down those barriers to stop care leavers being held back.

“I am determined to give all children the best start in life, and this boost to healthcare and career opportunities for care leavers is a concrete step towards that goal.”

Education minister Josh MacAlister said: “The disadvantage faced by children who’ve grown up in care is a huge social injustice. That’s why we’re taking cross-Government action to transform life chances for these children and care leavers.

The British Dental Association welcomed the move on dental care, but called for more efforts to ensure people can access appointments (Rui Vieira/PA)

“This package of health measures will make a tangible difference to reduce health inequalities, keep more children safe and help more families with intensive support.

“It also delivers on recommendations from the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care that I published in 2022. This Government is delivering meaningful change to break down barriers to opportunity, especially for those in care.”

Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said: “These practical measures aimed at improving outcomes for children leaving care will be a real difference in how they navigate the world.

“These are not marginal services, but support that can help care leavers overcome challenges to make a successful transition into adulthood – support that other young people take for granted.”

Dame Rachel said almost two in five care leavers aged 19-21 in England are not in education, employment or training, while just 13% go to university.

“And they are disproportionately represented in prison population,” she added.

“I continue to urge leaders at every level of government to prioritise care leavers at the heart of their policy decisions.”

The British Dental Association welcomed the move on dental care, but called for more efforts to ensure people can access appointments.

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said: “Extending exemptions to young people leaving the care system makes perfect sense.

“Charges remain a tangible barrier to vulnerable patients, encouraging millions to delay or avoid care.

“But to ensure this isn’t an empty gesture government must ensure they can actually get an appointment.”