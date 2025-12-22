Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Irish toddler death probe

A woman aged in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder by Irish police investigating the death of Daniel Aruebose, a young boy who was missing for years in Dublin.

The child’s remains were recovered from an area of the Irish capital earlier this year and a homicide investigation was launched earlier this month.

Daniel was reported missing earlier this year after Irish authorities discovered in August that he had not been seen for several years.

Police conducted a weeks-long search in the Donabate area before his remains were found in an area of open ground in September.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau during the search in the Donabate area of Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s child and family agency, Tusla, had interacted with Daniel’s family but closed its engagement with his parents after a temporary fostering arrangement ended.

His case prompted a series of “well-being checks” carried out on thousands of Tusla files, as well as a rapid review of the boy’s case.

Daniel would have turned eight on December 12.

On Monday, the Irish police service, An Garda Siochana, said they had arrested a woman on suspicion of murder.

She was detained under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin region.

She can be held for up to 24 hours, excluding breaks.

Flowers and messages were left close to the scene where Daniel’s remains were found (Brian Lawless/PA)

A spokesperson said “investigations are ongoing”.

When it launched its murder investigation, An Garda Siochana said: “Members of the public are urged not to assume that gardai already possess information they may hold, or that any detail is too small or insignificant.

“The investigation team will determine the relevance of any information provided.

“All contact will be welcomed and treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.