Starmer ‘very happy’ with Cabinet and sticking to EU ‘red lines’ – No 10

Sir Keir Starmer is “very happy” with his Cabinet and will be sticking to his “red lines” with the EU, Downing Street insisted, after Wes Streeting appeared to back joining a customs union with the bloc.

The Health Secretary told the Observer newspaper a “deeper trading relationship” with Europe would be a means of boosting the UK’s economic growth, in what appeared to be a direct challenge to Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister has ruled out a change in the Government’s policy towards a customs union only in recent weeks.

“The Prime Minister is very happy with his Cabinet,” No 10 said when asked if Sir Keir was happy with ministers speaking on issues outside of their brief.

“They’re getting on with the important work of driving down the cost of living, targeting growth and turning renewal into reality for the year ahead,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was happy with his Cabinet (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Asked about Mr Streeting’s remarks, No 10 referred to Sir Keir’s speech in early December when he said the UK had “redefined our bond with the EU” but is “sticking to our red lines” with the bloc.

“We have been very open about the need to reset our relationship with the EU and strengthen that relationship while sticking to our red lines, and that position has been consistent,” he said.

Sir Keir has said rejoining the EU customs union is a red line and has warned it would undo trade deals Britain has struck with the US and India.

A customs union would see the UK get access to tariff-free trade with the bloc, while having to accept common standards for traded goods.

In what has been seen by some as an attempt to create a dividing line with the PM, Mr Streeting ruled out a return to the single market, and thereby freedom of movement, but appeared to leave the door open to a customs union.

“The best way for us to get more growth into our economy is a deeper trading relationship with the EU,” he told the Observer.

Mr Streeting added: “The reason why leaving the EU hit us so hard as a country is because of the enormous economic benefits that came with being in the single market and the customs union. This is a country and a Government that wants a closer trading relationship with Europe.

“The challenge is any economic partnership we have can’t lead to a return to freedom of movement.”

A Government source accused Mr Streeting of “setting out his stall” for a leadership bid in his Observer interview, according to the Times newspaper.

Only in November was the Health Secretary forced to deny suggestions he wanted to oust Sir Keir from Downing Street and replace him.

He continued to shrug off claims he wants to be prime minister in the interview.

“The closer I see that job and the pressure on Keir and the demands of that job, the more I wonder why anyone would want it,” Mr Streeting said, later adding the PM has “got my absolute support”.

Sir Keir has recently faced pressure from his own backbenchers to change course on a customs union.

On December 9, some 13 Labour MPs voted in the Commons in favour of proposals which would pave the way for a new customs union, the Customs Union (Duty to Negotiate) Bill, though this is highly unlikely to become law.

Responding to Mr Streeting’s comments, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “Instead of focusing on running the health service, Wes Streeting is busy courting left-wing, pro-EU Labour Party members — now even floating the idea of dragging Britain back into the EU’s customs union.

“Patients and NHS staff deserve a Health Secretary focused on delivery, not political pitch-making.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice MP said: “Starmer’s so-called ‘reset’ deal was already a shameful betrayal of what people voted for in 2016 and now we’ve heard it straight from the horse’s mouth – Labour Remoaners like Wes Streeting will not be satisfied until every valuable Brexit freedom is surrendered directly to Brussels.”