Liverpool parade crash driver ‘bit through my ear, chewed it up and spat it out’

A former Royal Navy reservist has described how the Liverpool parade attacker bit through part of his ear, chewed it up and spat it out more than 30 years ago.

Stuart Lucas told the Daily Mail that he stepped in to stop Paul Doyle from assaulting younger Royal Navy Reserve sailors at a service station on the M6.

The altercation had broken out after the younger men challenged Doyle, then in the Royal Marines, over his drunken behaviour, the newspaper said.

Doyle was handed a year-long jail sentence after the attack and it is one of several violent offences that led to him being convicted.

Paul Doyle at Liverpool Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On Tuesday, Doyle, 54, was jailed for 21 years and six months after he pleaded guilty to 31 offences relating to the crash on May 26, when 134 supporters were injured as he drove into them on Water Street in the city centre.

Recounting the 1994 incident at Charnock Richard services, Lancashire, Mr Lucas told the Mail: “It was so painful I let go and then when I did let him go, he bit through it, chewed it up and spat it out.”

Doyle was one of two marines on a bus with 28 sailors travelling to Barry, South Wales, to join HMS Dovey and sail her to Glasgow, according to the newspaper.

Mr Lucas said he was a killick, meaning a leading hand, on the trip and witnessed Doyle, then 23, “doing a flying kick which laid two of the lads out”.

The now 68-year-old then “gave him a bear hug, strapping his arms to his sides” which stopped Doyle and led to him falling down.

Mr Lucas told the newspaper: “I still had him in a bear hug which was good, everything seemed to be going well and he couldn’t move apart from swearing.

“But he could move his head and at that he promptly sunk his teeth into my ear and said, ‘let go’.”

The father-of-one, who lives in East Lothian, Scotland, said the technique is called a “biter” in Liverpool and Doyle could have inflicted it without biting through.

“I’m sure he was trying to gouge someone’s eye out as well. It was all very quick and pretty serious what he did”, Mr Lucas added.

Paul Doyle’s car at the start of Dale Street before the parade attack (Merseyside Police/PA)

He said he stood in shock with blood gushing out of his head while other sailors started searching for the missing chunk of his ear.

Once found, Mr Lucas got in an ambulance and took his ear in a bag to hospital where it was reattached.

He said he was discharged and, after getting a train home, went to a hospital in Glasgow where medics unwrapped the bandage to find his ear was beyond recovery.

Mr Lucas, at the time studying for a masters at Strathclyde University, declined to have his ear rebuilt because it would have taken months.

Details of Doyle’s previous offences were outlined at his sentencing hearing at Liverpool Crown Court for the parade crash.

The crowd at the Liverpool parade (Merseyside Police/PA)

In October 1991, at the end of Doyle’s 32-week training period at the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, he had what he later described as a “scuffle” with men in a nightclub and, after he was thrown out, punched another person in the face several times.

He was convicted of a section 20 assault and fined by Exeter Magistrates’ Court.

In February 1992, he was convicted of two military offences: one of using violence to a superior officer and one of conduct to the prejudice of good order and military discipline and, in July that year, he was convicted of a military offence equivalent to criminal damage.

Doyle served in the military for four years, starting with the Royal Engineers before enlisting in the Marines in 1991, but did not see active service, the court heard.

He was “discharged with services no longer required” in 1993, 22 months after enlisting, the court heard.

He was said to have unsuccessfully challenged the discharge.

In November 1994, while serving with the Royal Marine Reserve, Doyle was jailed for 12 months for causing grievous bodily harm after biting off the ear of Mr Lucas.

When interviewed earlier this year, Doyle said he had become involved in a drunken fight with sailors.

Following his release from prison in 1995, Doyle was said to have “taken steps to live a positive and productive life”, going to university, working in positions of responsibility and having a family.