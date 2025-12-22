Liverpool man denies racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo

A Liverpool man has denied racially abusing footballer Antoine Semenyo during a match at Anfield.

Mark Mogan, 47, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to an offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour against the Bournemouth forward.

Mogan, who appeared in person, spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his plea.

His trial is scheduled to take place on April 22 next year, with Semenyo expected to attend the proceedings, the court heard.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring his side’s second goal (PA)

Mogan was released on bail on condition that he does not contact Semenyo directly or indirectly, or make reference to him on social media.

He was also banned from attending any regulated football grounds as part of his bail conditions, the court was told.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Premier League Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture on August 15, Merseyside Police previously said.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the first Premier League game of the season.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from the Anfield stadium.

Semenyo, 25, scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said in August it was aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.