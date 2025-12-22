In Pictures: He was adored – Star-studded send-off for Stone Roses’ Mani
Gary Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.
Some of the biggest names of British 90s music attended Manchester Cathedral on Monday for the funeral of Stone Roses bass player Gary “Mani” Mounfield.
Bandmates Ian Brown and John Squire – as well as rockers Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobby Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays – were among the famous faces.
Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren.
He later went on to join Primal Scream.
Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.
Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners at the service.
Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.