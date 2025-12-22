In Pictures: He was adored – Star-studded send-off for Stone Roses’ Mani

Some of the biggest names of British 90s music attended Manchester Cathedral on Monday for the funeral of Stone Roses bass player Gary “Mani” Mounfield.

Bandmates Ian Brown and John Squire – as well as rockers Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller, Bobby Gillespie and Bez, from the Happy Mondays – were among the famous faces.

Mounfield died last month at the age of 63.

Flowers reading ‘Mani’ in the hearse (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ian Brown leaves the funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

John Squire at Manchester Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mounfield was part of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up alongside singer Brown, guitarist Squire and drummer Alan “Reni” Wren.

He later went on to join Primal Scream.

Bobby Gillespie and Liam Gallagher watch as the coffin is placed in the back of the hearse (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ian Brown, from The Stone Roses; Andrew Innes, from Primal Scream; Alan ‘Reni’ Wren, from The Stone Roses; and Liam Gallagher from Oasis carry the coffin from the church (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mounfield’s coffin – which was decorated with the classic artwork from The Stone Roses first album – was carried into the cathedral as family and friends followed, with more applause from the crowd.

Liam Gallagher and his partner Debbie Gwyther (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mark Berry, known as Bez, from Happy Mondays arriving for the funeral service (Peter Byrne/PA)

Rowetta, who sang with Happy Mondays, arriving at Manchester Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Guy Garvey, from Elbow joined the mourners (Danny Lawson/PA)

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller arriving for the funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville were also among hundreds of mourners at the service.

David Beckham leaves the funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gary Neville (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hundreds more fans gathered outside the cathedral and applauded as the cortege arrived, preceded by a guard of scooter riders as The Stone Roses track I Wanna Be Adored played on speakers.

Mods on scooters escort the cortege (Danny Lawson/PA)