Ban on shock collars and trail hunting among Government’s animal welfare plans

Banning trail hunting and electric shock collars for pets are among a raft of Government proposals to improve animal welfare.

The animal welfare strategy, launched on Monday, includes plans to ban trail hunting, for fear it is being used as cover for chasing live foxes, as well as to tighten protections aimed at stopping cruel breeding practices such as puppy farming.

The proposals build on law changes introduced in Parliament over the last year, which crack down on puppy smuggling, and impose larger penalties for worrying livestock.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said the UK was “a nation of animal lovers” and claimed the Government is “delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation”.

She added: “Visiting Battersea Dogs and Cats Home reminded me that millions of families welcome pets into their homes every year. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm and in the wild.

“We’ve already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low welfare dog breeding.”

The strategy sets out a series of protections for pets, farmed animals and wild animals.

Among the Government’s plans for pet welfare is the consultation on banning shock collars, amid worries they could be causing harm to pets.

Ministers are also planning a public safety campaign promoting responsible dog ownership.

Over the last few years there has been growing concern about XL bully-type dogs, a group of breeds which have been banned after they were linked to several fatal attacks.

Plans to improve welfare for farmed animals include moving away from using colony cages for laying hens and pig farrowing crates, as well as introducing more humane slaughter methods for farmed fish.

A dog wearing an electric shock collar (Dogs Trust/PA)

Wild animal protections include the plans to ban trail hunting, alongside banning snare traps and introducing a closed hunting season for hares.

Downing Street rejected that the reforms amounted to a “war on the countryside”.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “No, absolutely not. We have said that we share the British public’s high regard for countryside in lots of ways, whether it’s through farming or the animal welfare strategy.”

He also rejected a claim by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who called Labour “authoritarian control freaks” over the plans to ban trail hunting.

Asked about farmers’ concerns that new rules on banning caged hens could see them undercut by foreign imports of food, the spokesman said many retailers have already committed to not selling eggs from caged hens.

But he added: “We’ll always consider whether overseas products have an unfair advantage and are prepared to use the full range of powers at our disposal to ensure produce made here in the UK by our farmers is always the most viable option.”

Thomas Schultz-Jagow, director of advocacy and prevention at the RSPCA, said: “The Government’s new animal welfare strategy is a significant step forward which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of animals.

“People in the UK love animals and they want to see governments leading the way to outlaw cruel practices which cause suffering such as a phase-out of cages for laying hens and farrowing crates for pigs.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman rejected a claim by Nigel Farage who called Labour ‘authoritarian control freaks’ over the plans to ban trail hunting (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As we need a radical rethink about the way we see and treat animals in this country, this strategy leads the way by showing a strong commitment to animal welfare.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to give all animals the protection they deserve.”

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, objected to the Government’s plan to ban trail hunting.

He said: “Animal rights activists have spent 20 years making increasingly spurious claims about the legal activity of hunts without any evidential basis.

“Trail hunting is a legal activity which supports hundreds of jobs and is central to many rural communities. Especially after its attack on family farms, the Government should be focusing on addressing issues that actually help rural communities thrive, rather than pursuing divisive policies that hinder them.

“The Government’s own figures show that more people have been convicted under the Hunting Act than any other piece of wildlife legislation, although only a tiny proportion of those relate to registered hunts. However unjustified it is, the law clearly works. There is absolutely no reason to revisit it other than Labour’s continuing obsession.”

The Conservatives, meanwhile, suggested the Government had “snuck this announcement out just before Christmas to avoid scrutiny”.

Victoria Atkins, the shadow environment secretary, said: “While it is good to see the Government taking forward Conservative policies to tackle puppy smuggling and livestock worrying, Labour is yet again favouring foreign farmers over British farmers by allowing substandard foreign imports to undercut our already-high welfare standards.

“Labour have snuck this announcement out just before Christmas to avoid scrutiny, because they know that this will be another hammerblow to farming profitability. Once again, they have shown that they simply don’t care about rural Britain.

“Only the Conservatives will axe the family farm and family business taxes, champion our rural communities, and back our agriculture sector so British farmers can compete and thrive.”

A Labour spokesperson hit back at the Tories, saying: “The Conservatives failed to spend £300 million of the agriculture budget and sold out our farmers in trade deals with New Zealand and Australia as Michael Gove, former Defra secretary of state, admitted to the Conservative Party conference this year.”