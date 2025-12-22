Artwork thought to be by Banksy appears at foot of London skyscraper

Two people lie on the ground looking up at a London skyscraper in the latest artwork thought to be by graffiti artist Banksy.

The work shows a child in a beanie hat and wellingtons lying on the floor next to another person in a bobble hat who points up to the building and sky above.

A piece of graffiti artwork depicting two people, thought to be the work of street artist Banksy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It appeared beneath the Centre Point building near Tottenham Court Road in central London on Monday.

Banksy, whose real identity has not been revealed, has not claimed responsibility for the artwork.

Banksy has not taken responsibility for the work (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The same artwork has also appeared on the side of a building a few miles away in Queen’s Mews in Bayswater.

The same artwork appeared in Bayswater (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In September the mysterious artist made headlines with his mural depicting a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-spattered placard, while a judge, in a wig and gown, looms over him, wielding a gavel.

The painting appeared on an external wall of the Queen’s Building, in the Royal Courts of Justice complex.

It was swiftly covered up and guarded by security staff, before work began to remove it.

His artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice sparked controversy (Callum Parke/PA)

The art was interpreted by some as a comment on the arrest of hundreds of people for supporting Palestine Action by holding up placards at protests.

Palestine Action was banned by the Government as a terrorist group in July after activists damaged RAF planes.

The court service confirmed that it was legally obliged to maintain the character of the building because of its listed status.