‘Always a beautiful soul’ – star pays tribute to Stone Roses’ Mani

Stone Roses singer Ian Brown paid tribute to bandmate Gary “Mani” Mounfield as “always a beautiful soul and spirit” as hundreds gathered for the bass player’s funeral.

Brown spoke at the service at Manchester Cathedral on Monday along with Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie before both men helped carry Mounfield’s coffin from the church as fans packed the street outside.

Brown and Gillespie were joined carrying the coffin by the other two members of The Stone Roses’ classic line-up – John Squire and Alan “Reni” Wren – as well as Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and Primal Scream guitarist Andrew Innes.

Sir David Beckham was among the mourners (Peter Byrne/PA)

Among the other mourners who packed the cathedral were music legend Paul Weller; footballers Sir David Beckham and Gary Neville; Bez from the Happy Mondays; and former New Order bassist Peter Hook.

Brown told the service: “One thing we can all agree on is Mani was one of the greatest lads we ever met, one of the greatest men we ever knew. Lucky us.”

The singer said: “Mani was like a brother to me. A dream as a friend. A true musical comrade.”

Ian Brown paid tribute to his former bandmate (Danny Lawson/PA)

Brown told the mourners: “We all know Gaz lived his life laughing.

“And laughing was his number one pursuit – always looking for the next laugh, a non-stop laugh machine.”

He said: “Mani’s been in my corner whatever the situation, for 45 years – non-stop, unconditionally. Always a beautiful soul and spirit.”

Hundreds of people turned out at Manchester Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brown told the congregation how his friend had loved the same things all his life: “His family, his pals, fishing, football, (Manchester) United, music, Lambrettas, dancing, clobber, town, and all the usual gentlemanly pursuits.”

He said: “He lived a full, a fulfilled and a blessed life, going round and round the world lifting people up with his bass guitar skills.”

Brown said there had been a “tsunami of love” for Mounfield since his death last month, adding: “He loved everyone and everyone loves him”, and that “he was the life and soul of wherever he was, making every room he was in brighter”.

Mounfield died aged 63 (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told mourners: “Mani wouldn’t want us to be broken-hearted. But we all are.

“And we’ll never fill the Mani-sized hole that we’re left with.

“It’s such a big loss, it’s hard to find words. Thanks to God we shared our lives with Mani.”

And there were cheers in church when Brown said Mounfield loved Manchester more than anyone, and “few have done so much for this city”, and also called for a 50ft, solid gold statue to be erected of the bassist.