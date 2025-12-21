Two men arrested as £10 million worth of drugs seized in Glasgow

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth approximately £10 million were recovered in Glasgow.

Officers executed a warrant at an address on Balintore Street in the Shettleston area of the city on Sunday.

They recovered a significant quantity of cocaine, as well as a quantity of heroin.

The two men, aged 43 and 22, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday December 22.

Further inquiries remain ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “Drugs cause nothing but misery in our communities and we are dedicated to disrupting the activities of those involved in their supply.

“This is one of the largest drugs recoveries ever made in Scotland and comes off the back of a number of other major seizures throughout December.

“Significant recoveries such as this highlights how taking drugs off the streets is a priority for Police Scotland, and further underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is the lifeblood which helps us recover illegal drugs and to identify those involved in their supply.

“Anyone with information or concerns about drugs should contact us via 101 or make a call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”