Keir Starmer will ‘absolutely’ be PM next Christmas, Labour chairwoman says

Sir Keir Starmer will “absolutely” be Prime Minister next Christmas, the chairwoman of the Labour Party has said.

Anna Turley also insisted people would start to feel the change promised by the Government “in their pockets” over the next year.

The Prime Minister finds himself in a challenging position as the year draws to a close: both he and his party are unpopular in opinion polls, rumours of insurrection in the Labour ranks have been aired in the media, and his No 10 operation is concerned the Government’s achievements are not cutting through.

Amid the terse political landscape, Ms Turley was asked by Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips whether she thought Sir Keir would still be PM next Christmas.

“Of course, absolutely,” she replied.

The senior Labour figure added: “As I said, people will really start to see and feel the change in their pockets.

“Keir’s got a very clear vision for making sure that people can really deal with the cost of living, that public services will get back on their on their feet, and he’s building a Britain that is tolerant, that is open, that is confident in itself, and that is really about renewal and investment in young people, as opposed to the division and the decline of the opposition.”

In an interview with The Observer newspaper this weekend, Health Secretary Wes Streeting insisted the Prime Minister has his “absolute support”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting says the Prime Minister has his support (Lucy North/PA)

He was forced to deny in November that he planned to unseat Sir Keir, following a savage briefing war at the heart of Government.

Mr Streeting also shrugged off suggestions of a joint leadership ticket with Angela Rayner, and told the newspaper: “The closer I see that job and the pressure on Keir and the demands of that job, the more I wonder why anyone would want it.”

Elsewhere on Sky News, Conservative Party deputy chairman Matt Vickers insisted the Tories would not go into coalition with Reform UK after a general election.

“Our focus is going to be on delivering a Conservative government,” Mr Vickers said.

This week, his boss Kevin Hollinrake – the Conservative chairman – suggested to the Daily Telegraph such a move would be possible if it were the “only choice” available.