Girl, 6, ‘unable to live normal life’ as wheelchair stolen days before Christmas

The mother of a disabled six-year-old girl has said the theft of her daughter’s specialist wheelchair days before Christmas has left her “unable to live a normal life”.

Emily Riley-Dolan, from Leicestershire, has spina bifida and is paralysed from the chest down, meaning she relies entirely on the wheelchair for mobility.

Her chair, worth around £4,000, was in the boot of the family’s grey Peugeot 5008 – registration FH25 XZU – when the car was stolen from outside their home in Woodland Drive, Braunstone Town, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Leicestershire Police said.

Emily’s mother, Amy Riley, has made a plea to thieves to return the chair, which she said is “absolutely vital” to her daughter.

Ms Riley said: “The car was important, but Emily’s wheelchair is absolutely vital.

“Without it, she can’t get to hospital appointments, school or any other events. We’re asking anyone who knows anything or sees the vehicle to please come forward.

“Getting her chair back means everything to us. Even if those who took the car could contact police and just leave the wheelchair somewhere for us to collect – that is all we care about.”

The wheelchair was due for replacement next year, but the new chair is still being custom-built in New Zealand to meet Emily’s needs, Leicestershire Police said.

Some of the family’s Christmas presents were also in the vehicle when it was stolen.

Police are investigating and believe the car was stolen at around 4.30am.

Pc Ricard Smith, of Leicestershire Police, said: “The theft of the wheelchair has caused significant distress to the family and means Emily’s mobility and independence are severely compromised. If you have seen the car or have any information, please contact us. If you are responsible, please do the right thing and come forward.

“We desperately want to reunite Emily with her wheelchair so the family can enjoy their Christmas.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online at www.leics.police.uk – quoting crime reference 25*744074.