Drivers urged to take care as more than three million festive journeys expected

Motorists have been urged to take care in wet and misty conditions as another 3.1 million festive journeys are predicted on Monday.

Passengers faced disruption at the weekend, with queues at the Port of Dover and some service cancellations at a major rail operator amid a shortage of train drivers.

Cross Country, which operates long-distance inter-city trains, warned passengers that services would be busier than usual at the weekend, with a number of services between Manchester and Bournemouth cancelled on Sunday.

Meanwhile, motorists battled some tricky conditions on Sunday as mist shrouded parts of the UK on the shortest day of the year.

The RAC estimates the number of leisure journeys will drop on Monday and Tuesday compared to the weekend, but drivers on the Christmas getaway will be competing with commuters for road space.

The AA predicts there will be about 24 million cars on UK roads on Monday, just slightly lower than the peak for the period on Friday.

Festive traffic is set to be at its heaviest on Christmas Eve when the RAC forecasts there will be 4.2 million journeys, making it the single busiest day for getaways over the period, but with fewer commuters around roads are likely to be less busy overall.

The data also shows drivers are planning to make a further 4.2 million journeys at some point between Monday and Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping and other festive visits.

As low pressure is set to dominate the early part of the coming week, the Met Office forecasts periods of heavy rain and showers on Monday in the north of England, northern Wales and parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Some 15 flood warnings were in place for England on Sunday, with dozens more flood alerts – meaning flooding is possible – across the country.

The national weather forecaster urges drivers to find another route if they come to a flooded road, and when heavy rain is forecast advise motorists to avoid starting journeys until it clears.

The AA has urged drivers to take care as wet and misty conditions are expected (PA)

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, said: “With wet and misty conditions expected, take extra care. Slow down, increase your following distance, and make sure your lights are on — and if visibility drops below 100 metres, switch on your fog lights. Avoid sudden braking and keep your windscreen clear to prevent misting inside the car.

“With more than 24 million cars forecast on the roads this festive period, the Christmas getaway is still in full swing. Our advice remains simple: plan ahead, check your route, and allow extra time. The AA Routeplanner can help you steer clear of the worst queues.

“Drivers will be heading out for all sorts of festive fun — from pantomimes and Christmas markets to family visits and scenic walks. But with so many sleighs on the tarmac, patience is the best present you can give yourself. Pack essentials, keep your fuel tank or EV charge topped up, and don’t let congestion steal your Christmas sparkle. If you’re leaving your car parked over the festive period, start it for a few minutes every couple of days to ensure it’s ready for January.”

RAC figures suggest it could be the busiest Christmas getaway on record, with a total of 37.5 million leisure trips between Wednesday and Christmas Eve – the most in the week before Christmas Day since the company began recording the data in 2013.