Trail hunting set to be banned for fear it is a ‘smokescreen’ for harm

The Government is set to ban trail hunting, for fear it is being used as a “smokescreen” for chasing and killing wild animals.

Trail hunting mimics a traditional hunt, with dogs following a pre-laid, animal-based scent such as fox urine, while a group of hunters follows the pack on horseback.

The activity has remained legal since the 2004 hunting ban came into force, as it did not explicitly involve killing animals such as foxes.

But the Government believes the practice, which has grown in popularity, is being used to cover up illegal fox hunting.

It is also believed to put other wild animals at risk of being attacked by hounds, as the pack can accidentally follow other scents.

A consultation on the ban, which was a manifesto commitment for the Government, will begin next year, as first reported by the Sunday Mirror.

Environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: “In our manifesto we said we would ban trail hunting, and that’s exactly what we’ll do.

“There is evidence that trail hunting is being used a smokescreen for the hunting of wild animals, and that’s not acceptable.

“We are working out the best approach to take the ban forward and will run a consultation to seek views in the new year.”

The ban forms part of the upcoming animal welfare strategy, which is due to be published on Monday.

The strategy is set to include a series of reforms aimed at improving the welfare of pets, farmed animals and wildlife across the UK.