Man who disarmed Leicester Square knifeman says young victim is like a ‘sister’

A man who rushed to disarm a knifeman who was repeatedly stabbing an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square has said he now sees the victim “like my younger sister”.

Abdullah Tanoli was working as a security guard at a shop on the busy central London plaza when he heard screams coming from outside.

Mr Tanoli, 30, told the BBC the sound he heard was “not normal screaming”.

“You know when a child is just crying, but when someone is being hurt, that scream is different,” he said.

Ioan Pintaru was sentenced to a hospital order for the attack, meaning he can be detained indefinitely (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The girl, an Australian tourist, told police she thought she was going to die after she was targeted by Ioan Pintaru on the morning of August 12 last year while on holiday with her mother.

Pintaru, 33, approached the girl at about 11.30am as she left the Lego store where she and her mother had been buying gifts.

He placed her in a headlock and stabbed her eight times in the face, neck and chest.

“I never thought I would see something like that,” Mr Tanoli told the BBC.

“At that moment, the only thing in my mind was to save the child.”

He managed to grab Pintaru’s hand holding the knife, which caused the weapon to drop and Mr Tanoli was able to kick it away.

The guard and two other men pinned Pintaru down before police arrived minutes later and arrested him.

A nurse walking past help stem the victim’s bleeding.

“Most people stayed back, and that is understandable – safety first – but if you know you can save someone, you should,” the security guard said.

Pintaru was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and a restriction order under Section 41 – meaning he can be detained indefinitely.

During sentencing, Judge Richard Marks KC commended Mr Tanoli for his bravery and ordered a reward of £1,000 be given from public funds.

The 30-year-old told the BBC a week after the attack the victim’s mother contacted him on social media and they have remained in contact.

Mr Tanoli said of the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons: “I consider her like my younger sister.”

“If you see her now, she looks normal. I am very relieved.”

Abdullah Tanoli was granted a £1,000 reward by the judge (Eleanor Cunningham/PA)

The court heard the child, now 13, has recovered physically from her wounds but “invisible scars” remain.

“The psychological effects of this incident will remain with (her) for the rest of her life,” prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC told the Old Bailey.

Detective Constable Laura Nicoll, of the Met’s specialist crime team, who led the investigation, said: “It was a savage and brutal attack that left the city in shock.

“But following the most appalling scene, we also saw the best of London: a security guard who raced from his post without a thought of his own safety, the off-duty nurse who tended to the little girl’s wounds.

“Without them, she might not be alive today.

“The guard was commended by the court, and we would like to add to that our sincere admiration for his selfless act.”