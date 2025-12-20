Long queues at Port of Dover amid IT issues as travellers seek Christmas getaway

Ferry passengers are facing queues of up to an hour at the Port of Dover after French border controls were hit with IT issues as millions of motorists hit the roads in the Christmas getaway.

Before the peak traffic arrival on Saturday morning, the border began facing issues with its technology, the Port of Dover said in a post on X, with some problems ongoing.

The port said it is working with partner agencies to resolve the issues, and urged passengers not to arrive more than two hours before their sailing.

The Port of Dover estimates nearly 30,000 cars will embark on outbound journeys during the festive period, with traffic peaking between 6am and 1pm from Friday to Sunday for a forecast busiest year on record for the Christmas getaway in the UK.

P&O Ferries, which operates some of the ships from the port, said there are large queues on the approach roads and in the buffer area, but once through passengers are facing a smooth check-in with no delays.

The company urged customers are to allow extra time for their journey.

The Port of Dover post continued: “We also ask that all port-bound traffic remain on the main roads to the port, the A20 and A2, and keep the local roads clear for the community.

“If customers do miss their scheduled sailing due to the wait times, their ferry operator will place them on the next available crossing.”

Once motorists get through the traffic, there are no delays to check-in at the Port of Dover, P&O Ferries said (PA)

A total of 37.5 million leisure trips by car are planned between Wednesday and Christmas Eve, the RAC estimated.

Shaun Jones, AA expert patrol, said: “It’s beginning to look a lot like traffic.

“Our advice is simple: plan ahead, check your route and allow extra time.

“Patience will be your best present this year.”

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: “With record numbers predicted to be taking to the roads this Christmas, journeys have the potential to be Grinch-worthy without some careful planning.

“The week before Christmas is one of the few times of year when most of the UK hits the road simultaneously, with 2025 looking to be the busiest getaway period since our records began.”

National Highways, which manages England’s motorways and major A roads, said it will “remove as many roadworks as we safely can so everyone can get where they need to go this Christmas”.