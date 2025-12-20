Extinction Rebellion protest criticises inaction over 1.5C climate change target

Extinction Rebellion protesters have targeted several sites in central London in a dramatic warning about global warming targets being missed.

Members of the campaign group gathered outside 55 Tufton Street in Westminster on Saturday morning holding signs reading “1.5 is dead” and “tell the truth”, calling for urgent action to limit the risk of rising temperatures.

The office includes the headquarters of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, a think tank that aims to combat what it sees as harmful climate policies.

Some of the protesters were dressed in long black robes (Ian Sheridan/PA)

Demonstrators hung a pink sign on the door to the Tufton Street building that read “a better world is possible”, and threw black confetti.

The protesters, some of whom were dressed in long black gowns and white masks while others held pink flags bearing the group’s X logo, also walked around Whitehall near the Ministry of Defence headquarters, and paused near the Houses of Parliament.

The Met Office said next year is likely to be the fourth in a row where global temperatures are more than 1.4C above pre-industrial levels.