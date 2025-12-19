Woman charged with murdering her three children set to face trial

A woman is set to face trial charged with killing her three children.

Yasmeen Ali, 43, is accused of murdering seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.

The three children died of stab wounds after an incident at their home in the Sea Mills area of Bristol in February last year.

Joury Bash holding nine-month-old Mohammed Bash (Sudanese South West Network/PA)

During a brief hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, set a provisional trial date for October 12 2026.

Ali, who was not required to appear at the hearing, is being held in a psychiatric hospital.

The charges relate to an incident in February 2024 in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills.

An inquest previously heard that the three children died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks.

Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia.

Nine-month-old Mohammed Bash was the youngest of the three children (Sudanese South West Network/PA)

The hearing was attended by the children’s father, Alfil Bash – who held up photographs of Fares, Joury and Mohammed during the proceedings – along with other members of the community.

The defendant is next expected to appear in court via video link on March 20 2026.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.