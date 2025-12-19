Wife who plotted with secret lover to murder husband jailed for 19 years

A woman who plotted with her secret lover to murder her husband so they could start a new life together has been jailed for 19 years.

Michelle Mills, 46, and Geraint Berry, 47, planned to kill Christopher Mills so they could continue their affair, and Berry recruited Steven Thomas, also 47, to help carry out the attack on September 20 last year.

Mr Mills was attacked at a static caravan he shared with his wife by Berry and Thomas, who were masked and bearing imitation handguns and carrying gas masks, pliers and cable ties in a rucksack.

Geraint Berry and Michelle Mills have been jailed (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Although Mr Mills was badly injured, he managed to fight off his attackers and the pair fled, while his wife called 999 shortly after 11.30pm to report her husband had suffered a head injury and she did not know who the masked attackers were.

At Swansea Crown Court on Friday, Mr Justice Nicklin KC jailed both Mills, of Llangennech, Llanelli, and Berry, of Clydach, Swansea, for 19 years each for conspiracy to murder.

Mills was also given an 18-month sentence to run concurrently for perverting the course of justice while Berry was given the same sentence for possession of an imitation firearm, a charge he previously admitted.

Gas masks were worn by the intruders (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

Thomas, of Blaengwynfi, in the Afan Valley, who the judge said had played a “subordinate role” to Berry, was handed a 12-month sentence for possessing an imitation firearm, which he too had previously pleaded guilty to.

Sentencing Berry, the judge said: “Together with Michelle Mills you planned to kill Christopher Mills.

“You devised the plan and led its execution. You recruited Steven Thomas to assist you and while intoxicated, you equipped yourself with items that demonstrated your intention to kill Mr Mills and make it appear to be a suicide.

“However incompetent the plan was and how unlikely it was to be achieved, your intention was to kill.”

An imitation gun was carried by the attackers (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

He said text messages between Berry and Mills, which Mills deleted but Berry did not, were the “chilling reality” of the plan, which had been “thwarted by the remarkable fortitude and courage of Mr Mills, who fought you and your accomplice off”.

Addressing Mills, the judge said she deleted the text messages because she knew “very well” they were incriminating.

He said: “Geraint Berry may have been largely responsible for devising the method but you encouraged him to execute the plan.

“The evidence strongly suggests in the weeks leading up to the incident, you cultivated and exploited Geraint Berry’s animosity towards your husband and encouraged him to find a way to get rid of your husband, not in fantasy but reality.”