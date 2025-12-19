Stalker facing sentence after targeting Myleene Klass with ‘unhinged’ mail

A 61-year-old man who stalked Myleene Klass by sending her an air pistol, handcuffs and “raving” letters is due in court for sentencing, two months after jurors rejected his defence of insanity.

Peter Windsor was found guilty in October of stalking the TV and radio star and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told Windsor, who has a decades-long history of mental illness, caused both women alarm and distress by posting unwanted items between March 2020 and August 2024.

Klass told jurors she felt “sheer terror” after being sent items by Windsor, including “a gun in a box with my name on it”.

Peter Windsor (WMP)

Other items posted to Klass and Ms Breathwick at their central London studios between March 2020 and August 2024 included “unhinged” mail, a police uniform and details of a DIY will-writing kit.

In her evidence to the court, Breathwick said she was left terrified by Windsor, who also sent her numerous hand-written notes, binoculars, perfume and running shoes.

It emerged during the trial that Windsor was arrested but not prosecuted after sending a letter in October 2020 to then-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon which he said had been “signed in blood” and which “pledged his soul to Satan”.

He told jurors the letter was “just a joke” and that he had sent parcels and letters to the radio presenters as a “pretend weird” acting performance.

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, is due to be sentenced by a judge at Warwick Crown Court in Leamington Spa on Friday.

A firearm intercepted in the postal system (West Midlands Police/PA)

Judge Tom Rochford has told Windsor, who has been on remand throughout his trial, that the options for his sentencing include a prison sentence or two types of hospital order.

Following the guilty verdicts, Klass criticised stalking laws in the UK as being outdated, with cases reaching a point of “no return” before being taken seriously.

Speaking to ITV News, Klass said: “We’re using a law that was written in the 1800s.

“Tech has now since entered the chat, quite literally. We have stalkers who never leave their rooms.

“It’s almost like it has to come to some kind of fruition, has to escalate to a point of no return before people do take it seriously.”