Meghan posts family photo with Harry, Archie and Lilibet for festive message

A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their children has been shared by Meghan alongside a “happy holidays” message.

Meghan posted a photo on her Instagram account on Friday showing the family of four on a small bridge surrounded by greenery, with her bending down to touch heads with Princess Lilibet and holding hands, while Prince Archie has his hands around Harry’s waist.

The caption reads: “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours.”

On their website, they wrote: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.”

A video on the site included video clips of the couple during events this year, including giving speeches, dancing and hugging others during sections with the captions: Responding to Global Crisis; Supporting Women and Girls; Protecting Families Online and Show Up, Do Good.

It was announced on Friday that the duke and duchess’s joint charity, the Archewell Foundation, will be renamed Archewell Philanthropies as it marks five years since it was founded.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final during the Invictus Games in Vancouver in February (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry and Meghan set up the foundation, which has the mission statement “Show up, do good”, after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to Los Angeles in 2020.

The charity this year has advocated for safer digital spaces and the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI).

It has also funded support for children affected by conflict in Gaza and Ukraine.

Archewell takes its name from “arche”, the ancient Greek word meaning “source of action”, and “well”, symbolising “a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep”.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: “This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”