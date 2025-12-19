Heavy rain forecast as millions hit the roads in Christmas getaway

Hopes for a white Christmas are fading after weather forecasters predicted brighter conditions ahead of December 25.

Heavy downpours are expected this weekend when millions of cars are expected to hit the roads ahead of what is expected to be the busiest Christmas getaway on record.

The Met Office said heavy rain this weekend could make conditions worse in areas already at risk of flooding. On Friday afternoon, it had 36 flood warnings and 167 flood alerts in place across England.

The AA has predicted the upward trend of people going away for Christmas will continue, with 24.4 million cars expected on UK roads on Friday afternoon as schools close for the holidays.

24.4 million cars are expected on the UK’s roads on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The motoring organisation said it is likely there will be congestion around retail hotspots and motorway interchanges.

The Met Office said the heavy rain will give way to drier, brighter conditions from Christmas Eve.

Although easterly winds will make it feel colder over the festive period, the forecaster said there are “no strong indications” of snow, meaning the UK is likely to miss out on a white Christmas for the second year running.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There are still signs that the weather is going to change fairly significantly by Christmas Day, which of course is now just a week away.

“But up until then, unfortunately, it’s more of the same – more of the same Atlantic-driven weather fronts coming in, weather fronts coming in from the west.”

Rainfall could worsen the risk of flooding in some parts of the UK this weekend (Ben Birchall/PA)

The drier, more settled conditions are expected to last through the run-up to the new year, with some areas likely to see overnight frost and fog.