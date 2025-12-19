Gray ‘disappointed’ Commonwealth Games will not be shown on free-to-air TV

A Scottish Government minister has said he is “very disappointed” next year’s Commonwealth Games will not be available on free TV.

The body behind the Games, which will return to Glasgow in a slimmed-down format next year, announced on Friday the contract for broadcasting events has been handed to TNT Sports – owned by global entertainment giant Warner Bros Discovery.

It means the Games will not be freely available to everyone across the UK, which has raised the ire of the Scottish Government.

Under UK legislation, major events can be put into two categories, A and B, with the former – such as the Olympics or the World Cup – guaranteeing live, free coverage, while the latter does not.

Commenting on the announcement, which was touted by Games bosses as a “landmark moment”, Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “I’m very disappointed at this decision. We have been very clear that the Commonwealth Games should be shown on free-to-air TV, enabling the Games to be accessible and enjoyed by all.

“Both the Culture Secretary and I have previously written to the UK Government, making it clear that such a significant event should not be placed behind a paywall. It is also a duty of the BBC as our national broadcaster to play its part in ensuring people in Scotland can watch the Games.

“We asked that the Commonwealth Games was given the same free-to-air broadcasting protections as other major events – such as the Fifa World Cup and the Olympics – by being categorised as a listed A.

“These protections were not put in place by the UK Government and I will be writing to them again to express my disappointment.

“They must reconsider this decision, ensure the Games are protected and make them available free-to-air and to as wide an audience as possible.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

Neil Gray said the Scottish Government believes the Games should be shown on free-to-air television (Lesley Martin/PA)

Katie Sadlier, chief executive of Commonwealth Sport, said: “This is another landmark moment as we continue to reimagine what a Commonwealth Games looks and feels like for athletes and fans alike.

“With a heavyweight broadcast partner like Warner Bros Discovery onboard across the UK and Europe for Glasgow 2026, and the recent decision to award the 2030 Commonwealth Games to India, alongside strong interest for 2034, the future of our movement has never been more secure.

“Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery opens up exciting new ways for fans to connect with the action. With more events available live and a strong focus on athlete storytelling, fans will be closer to the Games than ever before.”

Phil Batty, chief executive of next year’s Games, said: “This broadcast partnership, secured by Commonwealth Sport, reflects our shared ambition to take coverage of the Games to new and growing audiences.

“With significant investment into the breadth and depth of content to be platformed for Glasgow 2026, we are hugely excited by the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team at Warner Bros Discovery.

“This is a Games for a new era of Commonwealth Sport, and this partnership sets us up for an incredible showcase of sport in Glasgow next summer.”

Warner Bros Discovery Sport Europe executive vice-president Scott Young said the broadcaster will bring its “storytelling heritage” to next year’s coverage.