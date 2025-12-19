Family of girl, nine, stabbed to death say their hearts are ‘broken’

The family of a “brave” and “kind-hearted” nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death have said “our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible”.

Aria Thorpe was found dead in Weston-super-Mare on Monday night.

Paying tribute on Friday, Aria’s father, Tom Thorpe, said: “It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you’re up there with the angels looking over us.

Aria Thorpe’s father paid tribute on Friday (Family handout/PA)

“How sad it’s going to be not hearing ‘Dad, how long left?’ on our long journeys back and forth at weekends.

“How I’ll long to hear you asking me to test you with maths, ‘numbers’ as you called it, to entertain you when you get bored with the iPad.

“How sad it’s going to be not making your buttery crackers, grapes and a yoghurt for your breakfast.

“You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness.

“You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!

“I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.

Police and forensic staff near the scene in Lime Close, in the Mead Vale area of Weston-super-Mare (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you.

“We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.

“You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

Aria’s family on her mother’s side, said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy.

“She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.

“The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible.

“As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time.

“We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all.

A 15-year-old boy appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday charged with her murder.