William and Kate pictured in new family portrait for royal Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a new family photograph, chosen for the couple’s 2025 Christmas card.

The image, released on Kensington Palace’s social media, shows William and Kate sitting on the grass amid spring daffodils surrounded by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charlotte, 10, is resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, a relaxed Louis is leaning back sitting between William’s legs, and Kate has her arm around George.

The post reads: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.”

The family snapshot was taken by photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk in April.

It appeared to be the same photoshoot used to capture portraits for George’s 12th and Louis’ seventh birthdays.

The Waleses are spending the festive season together and are expected to be joining the King and rest of the royal family at Sandringham in Norfolk on Christmas Day.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales at Kate’s Together At Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey (Chris Jackson/)

The family-of-five experienced a major change just a few weeks ago when they moved into their eight-bedroom “forever home”, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

The change is seen as a fresh start for the Waleses after Kate’s recovery from cancer, which she announced at the start of 2025, following what William branded a “brutal” 2024.