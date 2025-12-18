Police seek to trace man after boy, 15, killed in London stabbing

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a teenager was stabbed to death in London.

Detectives urgently want to speak to 22-year-old Abdel Derdour in connection with the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Adam Henry in Islington last week.

They are appealing for anyone with information to help trace him as their investigation continues.

Police were called at around 1.02pm on Tuesday December 9 to reports of a stabbing on Westbourne Road in Islington.

Adam Henry died after being stabbed near Westbourne Road, Islington (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Adam was treated for stab wounds but died in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said Abdel Derdour made off in the direction of Caledonian Road after the incident.

He is described as being approximately 5ft 8in, of mixed heritage, with a slim build.

He was most recently seen with a moustache and facial hair, the Metropolitan Police said.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Islington, said: “Adam’s family have suffered an unthinkable loss, and we believe someone out there knows something that could help us bring those responsible to justice.

“If you have seen this man in the days following Adam’s murder, please come forward. Even the smallest detail could be the breakthrough our detectives urgently need.

“Our intelligence suggests he frequents Holborn and the surrounding areas.

“If you’d prefer not to speak with police, the independent charity Crimestoppers offers a completely anonymous way to share what you know. You will never be asked for your personal details, and you won’t have to speak to police or give a statement.”

Police are urgently looking to speak to this man (Metropolitan Police/PA/PA)

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3568/09DEC, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Tsidi Winion, of Handyside Street in Camden, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the stabbing.

The 20-year-old is due to face trial on August 6 2026.