Interest rates: Why have they been cut and what does it mean?

The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 3.75%, marking the lowest level since early 2023.

In a tight decision, rate-setters at the Bank opted to cut rates for the fourth time this year.

It comes amid a backdrop of slowing inflation and tepid growth in the UK economy.

Here the Press Association looks at what the decision means and what the Bank expects to happen to the economy.

– What happened to interest rates on Thursday?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the base interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 3.75%.

The nine-member committee voted five to four in favour of the cut.

Five members – Andrew Bailey, Sarah Breeden, Swati Dhingra, Dave Ramsden and Alan Taylor – voted for the reduction.

Meanwhile, four – Megan Greene, Clare Lombardelli, Catherine Mann and Huw Pill – preferred to keep rates at 4%.

The reduction was the sixth time interest rates have been cut since the start of last year, coming down from a peak of 5.25%.

– What does it actually mean?

The base rate helps dictate how expensive it is to take out a mortgage or a loan.

Many lenders have been chopping rates in recent months in expectation of the Bank of England lowering its base rate.

Mortgage borrowers therefore typically seek a reduction in interest rates in order to help bring down variable rates, or to allow for lower mortgage rates when they next remortgage.

However, savings rates are also linked to the interest rate and will be reduced in the coming weeks.

– What about inflation?

Raising interest rates is the central bank’s main way of reducing inflation – the measure of how fast prices increase over time.

The UK’s main measure of inflation, CPI (Consumer Prices Index), was reported at 3.2% in November after a dip in food prices.

A lower level of inflation typically reduces the need for interest rates to remain at elevated levels.

On Thursday, Bank of England rate-setters said inflation is “now expected to fall back more quickly” from April next year, indicating it could move close to the Bank’s 2% target rate.

Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility last month had predicted that inflation would only settle at the target rate in 2027.

– What does the cut say about other aspects of the economy?

Interest rates are also often cut in a bid to help stimulate economic growth, with high rates sometimes weighing on investment and spending.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% in the third quarter of the year and is on track to be flat for the final quarter.

The MPC’s report also highlighted “building slack in the labour market”, while pay growth is also set to ease further.

It comes after Office for National Statistics data showed that unemployment lifted to 5.1% in the three months to September.

– What impact has the Government had on interest rates?

On Thursday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves hailed the rate cut as “good news for families with mortgages and businesses with loans”.

The cut came as the Bank said measures from last month’s Budget will help bring down inflation quicker than previously thought.

Budget measures are likely to lower CPI inflation by around 0.5 percentage points, according to the MPC.

Lower inflation expectations are likely to have contributed to the decision to cut rates.

However, numerous members of the MPC also linked their vote for an interest rate cut to weak growth in the UK economy.

Deputy governor Dave Ramsden highlighted a “sluggish growth outlook” and “consistently weak consumer confidence” in justifying his vote for a cut.

– When will rates next fall?

Bank of England governor Mr Bailey indicated on Thursday that rates are still on a downward trajectory and that the Bank could cut them further.

However, he also suggested that decisions by the Bank are becoming “closer” after recent reductions to borrowing costs.

“We still think rates are on a gradual path downward,” Mr Bailey said.

“But with every cut we make, how much further we go becomes a closer call.”

Economists still expect at least one more cut before the interest rate steadies, although some have pointed towards two.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, predicted another reduction in April next year.

He said: “We expect one more rate cut in April but think that will be a closely fought decision and at risk of being knocked off course by stubborn pay growth.”