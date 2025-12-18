In Pictures: Charles enjoying a right royal pint or two over the years

The King ended up with foam from the head of a pint on his upper lip after having a drink during a trip to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London.

But it’s far from the first time the monarch has enjoyed a drink as part of his royal duties.

Charles tasting a pint during his visit to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in London (Chris Jackson/PA)

Photographers from the Press Association have captured numerous images of Charles with an alcoholic beverage over the years. Here we take a look at some of the best:

Our first photo takes us back to 1974 when a young Charles was pictured supping a pint at Cowdray Park, where he was playing polo in the Spring Cup.

On spotting a group of waiting photographers he remarked “you don’t think I’d be fool enough to bring her here”. The then-prince, who was on the winning side and scored a goal in the polo match, was referring to his American girlfriend at the time, Laura Jo Watkins.

A refreshing drink for Charles at Cowdray Park, where he played polo in the Spring Cup in 1974 (PA)

Charles is no stranger to pulling a pint or two as well, as these images show.

Charles pulling a pint of London Pride bitter in 1995 (PA)

Pulling a pint of Windermere Pale at Hawkshead Brewery at Staveley Mill Yard Business Park in Cumbria in 2012 (PA)

Although, if the state of the pints in the next two images are anything to go by, the King’s technique may need a bit of work.

Charles looking at a pint of bitter he’s poured at St Austell Brewery in Cornwall in 2001 (PA)

Charles holding a pint he’s pulled in the George & Dragon Inn in Hudswell near Richmond, North Yorkshire, in 2015 (PA)

Charles limited himself to just a half in the next image, during a visit to Wales.

The then prince of Wales enjoying a half pint of Old Speckled Hen Ale and an egg mayonnaise sandwich in the Dudley Arms during his visit to Llandrillo, North Wales in 2002 (PA)

Camilla’s enjoyed the odd tipple as well, over the years, joining her husband on the occasional booze-themed visit.

Charles and Camilla drinking Rutland bitter during their visit to the market town of Oakham in Rutland in 2014 (PA)

Charles and Camilla enjoying a pint during a royal visit in Bury St Edmunds in 2005 (PA)

The King’s visit to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery isn’t his first encounter with “the black stuff”.

Charles sipping half a pint of Guinness in the club house at Llandovery rugby club, in Carmarthenshire in 2009 (PA)

Charles tasting a pint of Guinness during a visit with Camilla to the Irish Cultural Centre in west London in 2022 (PA)

Charles has been recognised for his service over the years in helping to promote beer. He was named Beer Drinker of the Year in 2002.

Charles raising a glass as he samples a pint of beer during a visit to the Craven Heifer Hotel in Stainforth near Settle in 2001 (PA)

Like many Britons, Charles enjoys a drink or two while he’s overseas. Here he is about to sup a pint during a visit to the Salone Del Gusto food festival in Italy in 2004.

Charles preparing to taste a pint of Summer Lightning real ale from England’s Hop Back brewery at the Lingotto complex in Turin (PA)

The Prince of Wales appears to be following in his father’s footsteps too. Here William’s trying a pint of Kingmaker, a brew celebrating the coronation of his father.

William tries a pint of Kingmaker in the Dog & Duck in Soho (PA)

Even Kate has a drink from time to time, although her tipple of choice in this picture seems to be cider.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are served a pint of cider as they chat to local business people during a visit the Dog & Duck in Soho (PA)

Cheers to the King!