Covid denier jailed for more than three years for calling for pandemic uprising

A Covid denier has been jailed for more than three years for calling for a violent uprising during the pandemic with AK-47 assault rifles, petrol bombs and rocket launchers.

Paul Martin, 60, made 16,000 posts on a Telegram group entitled The Resistance UK – which he joined in December 2020 – aimed at whipping up dissent against the UK Government.

His posts made up some 4% of messages to the 8,000 members.

The defendant, of Croydon, south London, was arrested at his home in September 2021, where a stun gun disguised as a torch, two crossbows with bolts, a large knife, air guns and drones were found and seized by police.

Martin admitted having a stun gun and was found guilty of encouraging terrorism following an Old Bailey trial, but was cleared of having weapons “for the purposes of terrorism” in relation to the collection of blades, crossbows and arrows.

Judge Richard Marks KC jailed him for three years and three months on the basis that his actions were reckless, telling Martin on Thursday: “It is easy to forget the pandemic and that it was a time of the very greatest volatility, insecurity and upheaval of literally everybody’s lives with a very significant number of deaths being reported in the media on a daily basis.

“There were no fewer than 8,000 members of the Telegram group of whom you could reasonably and realistically expect a not insignificant number to have been impressionable… or at the very least potentially not unsympathetic to the views you were expressing as well as your calls for a violent uprising.”

The judge said it was Martin’s “firm and incessant belief” that there was no pandemic and that the vaccine was a “poison designed to kill people”.

Paul Martin went on trial at the Old Bailey (James Manning/PA)

He accepted that it was a “very difficult time” for the defendant when he was posting the messages.

“You were isolated, you were drinking and you had lost your job,” the judge said, “albeit it has to be recognised that many others were in the same position as you at this time.”

He took into account that Martin is back at work and that his life is in “much better order”.

Dominic Thomas, defending, had argued for a suspended prison sentence for his client, telling the court Martin has made “not ordinary and not easy advances” in the years since his offending.

“He accepts that his messaging was profoundly anti-social and harmful,” Mr Thomas said.

“He came to these offences as a man of good character with his life already in a period of very considerable decline.

“He discovered then… first as a pastime and then as a very unhealthy obsession a sinister side of social media and internet forums.

“A social phenomenon of Covid x internet.”

Mr Thomas said the forum “provided a social setting and community which was entirely otherwise missing in his life” and argued the motivation behind Martin’s message was “really a desire to integrate with that community and to be impressive”.

He added that Martin has not reoffended since, has a stable job, has stopped drinking, has tidied up his home and has “taken himself off the internet entirely”.

“He is trying My Lord to let go of those previous obsessions,” Mr Thomas told the judge.

Martin’s trial heard he was vehemently against the measures brought in by the government in response to the pandemic, including lockdown and the vaccine rollout.

And rather than restricting himself to lawful protest, the defendant repeatedly referred to violence, criminal damage and disruption of electrical communication systems.

In one post, Martin, using the handle Perpetual Truth, wrote: “The simple fact is there is no pandemic, never has been.

“The main goal was to genocide all they can and enslave the survivors and make the children sterile with poison.

“That has been their target for decades… total control of humanity and absolute enslavement.”

Paul Martin was found guilty of encouraging terrorism after his trial (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He claimed Covid was “the biggest hoax perpetuated on humanity on a global scale”, with “fake vaccine jabs”, “actors” and “paid off people”.

He linked Covid jabs with the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology, claiming: “Vaccine is a poison designed to kill you off over a short period.”

He wrote that 5G “will be a trigger” and the second dose of the vaccine would be the “kill shot”.

In December 2020, the defendant wrote: “It is a war you better get ready to smash skulls and destroy evil.”

Martin also called for attacks on 5G and CCTV, saying: “If small groups hit main shit all over the country they be running around like flies.”

In another post, he stated: “Target their shit: council offices, police station, road works. Take down rail as well as they cannot get their drones to work.”

He went on: “Freedom fighters are classed as terrorists. Wake up.”

Giving evidence in his trial, he said his posts were “pure fantasy”, “gibberish” and “twaddle” and insisted he would never hurt anyone.